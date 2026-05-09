Melbourne’s Iconic Eagle Leather Announces Unfortunate News For Their Future
The owners of the iconic Eagle Leather in Melbourne have shared some sad news about the future of the business.
Taking to social media they announced news that in the building hosting the business is up for sale once again.
However it’s not immediate bad news for the business with several years left in their lease as they begin to plan for the future to ensure its ongoing success.
Eagle Leather will continue despite an uncertain future
For over thirty years Eagle Leather has been a haven for Melbourne’s LGBTQIA+ leather and kink communities.
Eagle Leather is more than just a store; it is a community hub where people from all walks of life can feel welcome and included, lending their support to various community groups and causes.
Recent anti LGBTQIA+ attacks on the community have seen the venue targeted by vandals, only strengthening the resolve of the owners to continue to maintain this safe haven.
Now the owners have revealed the future of this safe space is uncertain as the building that hosts the business is once again up for sale.
“You might remember back in 2023, the property that we have called home for almost two decades went up for sale” posted, recalling finding out that their home was going up for sale only when contractors arrived to erect the sign out the front of the building. Thankfully with no buyers to be found, Eagle Leather was able to continue operating after the building was taken off the market.
Once again the business faces the same uncertainty, however this time they at least knew in advance.
“We are sad to let our community know that our property is again up for sale, and we wanted to give you the heads up before the sign goes up” they wrote.
Thankfully the bad news isn’t immediate they assured their customers, reminding them of their lease conditions which will offer further stability in the foreseeable future.
“We want you to know that we still have a couple of years left on our lease, so we’re not going anywhere right now. Hoddle Street is our home. For 32 years it has been our stomping ground, and we have stamped our branding on the kinky queer tapestry that makes up this incredibly unique neighbourhood.”
While the opportunity to buy the building would be wonderful for their security moving forward, they revealed a price tag of $10 million was not something within reach.
“We’ve played out every possible scenario these last few weeks since we found out: buy the building ourselves, offer to extend the lease and/or pay more money, do a go fund me to buy the group of buildings, petition the state government, start some kind of sit in or march, but honestly, we’ve come to the conclusion that 10 million is a genuinely unachievable target considering the amount itself, the time frame needed to raise the money, and the combined value of the land they are looking to sell (we only make up about a quarter of the land for sale).”
But Eagle Leather haven’t been sitting quietly they revealed, telling their customers they have been advocating for further protections for the business
“Get off the apps, get out of your home, and show up. Grab a drink at The Laird or Grouse. Sit down for dinner at Mollie’s Bar and Diner. Go for a cruise at Wet on Wellington. Catch a drag show at DT’s Hotel or The 86. Blow off some steam at UBQ, stop off at Sircuit, and end up stumbling out of The Peel at 3am. Shop with us, Lucrezia & De Sade or Mannhaus. Buy a book from Hares Hyenas. Bezos doesn’t need to acquire any more Met Galas!”
You can read their full statement online on their Facebook page.
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