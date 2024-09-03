Celebrating 30 Years of Eagle Leather

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Eagle Leather, a cornerstone of Melbourne’s LGBTQIA+ and kink communities.

For BJ, a co-owner of the store, this milestone is not just a testament to the resilience of the business but also a personal journey of passion that began over two decades ago.

BJ‘s career in the adult industry began during a difficult period in his life when, at 19, he struggled to find his place in the world. “I was feeling so out of place and disconnected from conventional jobs,” he recalls.

“I was fascinated by sex and sexuality from an early age, and when I saw a job opening at an adult shop, I eagerly went full steam ahead. I just wanted in.” That initial opportunity turned into a lifelong career, driven by his deep interest in human sexuality and the adult industry.

Before joining Eagle Leather, BJ had already developed a strong interest in kink and BDSM. His connection with Eagle Leather was almost serendipitous—he discovered a job advertisement for the store in an LGBTQIA+ street press paper.

“My sexuality has always been about continuous learning, growth, and pushing boundaries,” BJ explains. “I felt a strong connection between my interests and the products Eagle Leather offered, as well as the overall ethos of the business.”

His early days there were shaped by the mentorship of the store’s founder, Brian. “I thought he would be a staunch hard-ass leather man, but he was obsessed with education and self-growth, and he liked helping people,” BJ says.

Despite concerns that his marriage to a woman at the time might hinder his chances in a store primarily marketed towards gay men, Brian saw BJ’s passion and commitment. “He just saw someone that was full of passion and wanted to reward that passion with an actual career,” BJ recalls.

On working hard & becoming a co-owner of Eagle Leather

In 2010, he achieved a dream he never thought possible—he became co-owner of Eagle Leather, partnering with his colleague Shane.

“Shane is honestly one of the sweetest humans on this earth,” BJ says. “He was just the business partner I personally needed and also Eagle Leather needed in the transition of ownership.”

The transition was not without challenges. “We worked so hard, pretty much 7 days a week, and it wasn’t uncommon to do a 100-hour week,” BJ remembers. “We had an opportunity, and we didn’t want to let it go.”

Despite the challenges, BJ and Shane transformed Eagle Leather into a thriving community hub. They rebuilt the store with the help of talented friends, including Nik Dimopoulos, Brent Stegeman and Simona Castricum, who redesigned the website and rebranded the store in the early days.

“We hired the right people at the right time,” BJ says, noting that their team continues to grow with passionate individuals who share their vision.

A community hub where everyone is safe, included and welcomed

Now Eagle Leather is more than just a store; it is a community hub where people from all walks of life can feel welcome and included. “One of the most important things to us is that we are committed to making sure that every customer who walks through our doors feels welcome, included, seen, and ‘enough’,” BJ says.

This philosophy extends to their support of various community groups and causes, both locally and internationally.

“We believe that our community is a delicate ecosystem,” BJ explains. “Businesses like ours profit from the community, and we therefore have an obligation to give back to the community that keeps us going.”

Looking back on 30 years of Eagle Leather, BJ is filled with gratitude. “I am so lucky to be doing something I love every day,” he says. “If it wasn’t for our customers and the LGBTQIA+ community, I don’t know where I would be. We just can’t take that for granted.”

“Be your own version of yourself. Educate yourself, understand consent, and don’t feel as though you have to fit into other people’s expectations. Respect others, and don’t kink shame. After all, you never know what you will discover.”

As Eagle Leather celebrates three decades of service, BJ reflects on the positive shift in societal attitudes towards the leather and kink communities. “People are becoming more open-minded when it comes to sex and sexuality,” he observes.

“The demographic in our store is getting much younger, too. It is honestly so wonderful to see people so open and keen to try new experiences so early in their life.”

For those interested in exploring the leather and kink community, BJ’s advice is simple: “Be your own version of yourself. Educate yourself, understand consent, and don’t feel as though you have to fit into other people’s expectations. Respect others, and don’t kink shame. After all, you never know what you will discover.”

As Eagle Leather embarks on its next chapter, BJ remains committed to his role as Director, continuing to source new suppliers, grow community partnerships, and guide the store’s direction.

With a dedicated team and a supportive community, Eagle Leather‘s future looks as bright as its past.

Note from Star Observer Managing Editor, Chloe Sargeant:

The cover of the September issue of the Melbourne Star Observer features an Eagle Leather photoshoot shot by award-winning Steve Scalone, who sadly passed away this year after a battle with cancer.

“He was super special to us and the community,” says BJ. “He was our photographer for almost 14 years… It would be pretty special for that picture to be on the cover.”

In recognition of this, we’d like to dedicate the September 2024 issue of the Melbourne Star Observer to the memory of Steve Scalone, to honour his dedication to, and the significant and long-lasting impact he made on the Victorian kink and LGBTQIA+ communities.