G Flip Brings ‘Dream Ride’ Tour Home With Huge New 2026 Aussie Tour

ARIA Award-winner, queer icon and percussive powerhouse G Flip has announced their highly anticipated return to Australia with the Dream Ride tour, slated for February and March 2026.

After skyrocketing to international fame with their chart-topping sophomore record DRUMMER in 2023, the Melbourne-born, LA-based multi-instrumentalist is bringing their full-throttle live show to five capital cities: Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

The Dream Ride tour marks a triumphant homecoming for the artist, who is widely celebrated for their raw vulnerability, gender-diverse representation, and killer drum solos.

“I am so excited to be coming home to play some shows with my mates The Beaches and Ayesha Madon!” G Flip said in a press statement. “The Dream Ride Tour is going to a bloody good time, can’t wait to see you there!”

The tour will support G Flip’s forthcoming third studio album Dream Ride, due for global release on 5 September 2025. Early singles Disco Cowgirl, Big Ol’ Hammer and the freshly dropped In Another Life showcase an explosive new era for G Flip, leaning into ’80s neon pop textures with their signature confessional songwriting and thunderous drums.

They’ve even coined new alter ego Butch Springsteen for the occasion, drawing inspiration from late-night drives, queer longing, and big, emotional Springsteen-esque anthems.

So in the 2026 tour, can expect the same high-octane energy G Flip is known for, now with a glow-up worthy of the Sunset Strip.

Joining them on the road are two stellar special guests. Canadian four-piece The Beaches — who went viral in 2023 with the infectious breakup anthem Blame Brett — are returning to Australian stages after blowing up alt-radio and streaming charts worldwide. Their latest album No Hard Feelings is set to drop in August, featuring the new single Touch Myself.

Opening each night will be actor, singer and multi-hyphenate Ayesha Madon, fresh from the Vivid Sydney stage and glowing with critical acclaim for her intimate, storytelling-driven pop tracks like Jenga.

The Dream Ride tour kicks off at Brisbane on 27 February, before hitting Sydney on 3 March, then Melbourne on 7 March, Adelaide, and Perth.

Tickets go on sale Monday 21 July at 1pm local time (and Frontier Member presale kicking off Thursday 17 July), so you can find tickets via frontiertouring.com/gflip.

Don’t miss this euphoric, full-circle moment from one of Australia’s most powerful, proud and unfiltered queer voices.

G Flip 2025 Dream Ride Tour dates

Friday 27 February

​Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday 3 March

​Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 7 March

​Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 12 March

​Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 14 March

​Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, WA