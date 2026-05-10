Victorian Government Announces $1.6 Million Boost For LGBTIQA+ Organisations

The Victorian Government has unveiled a major new funding package for LGBTQIA+ organisations, with 14 community groups sharing in $1.6 million through the latest round of the LGBTIQA+ Sector Strengthening Program.

The funding will support a wide range of projects across metro and regional Victoria, from trans peer support and intersex outreach to inclusive sport, asylum seeker services and LGBTQIA+ family support programs.

The Victorian Government says the grants are designed to strengthen long term service delivery and improve access to community led support for rainbow Victorians, particularly in regional and rural areas.

Victorian Government expands support for rainbow communities statewide

The Victorian Government’s LGBTIQA+ Sector Strengthening Program is now in its third year and forms part of the state’s broader Pride in our Future: Victoria’s LGBTIQA+ Strategy 2022–2032.

Among the successful recipients is Transgender Victoria, which will expand its Mobile Affirmation Station program across regional councils, providing non medical gender affirmation services including clothing, grooming, styling and peer support.

InterAction for Health and Human Rights will extend its Intersex Peer Support Australia program into rural and regional communities for the first time, while LINE Wangaratta will redevelop its Pride Hub and expand inclusive community connection activities.

Several projects specifically target gaps in support services. Many Coloured Sky will expand casework support for LGBTQIA+ asylum seekers and temporary visa holders, while Flat Out will continue outreach work supporting trans and gender diverse people at risk of incarceration.

Youth organisation Minus18 Foundation will launch new statewide LGBTQIA+ inclusion eLearning modules for schools, sporting clubs and workplaces, with free access for regional Victorian students.

Sport inclusion group Proud 2 Play will increase its reach across regional sporting codes, while Switchboard Victoria will continue its Rainbow Families program supporting LGBTQIA+ parents and carers through online resources, events and webinars.

Other funded organisations include Thorne Harbour Health, Victorian Pride Centre, Transcend Australia, Zoe Belle Gender Collective, Drummond Street Services and Gippsland Pride Initiative.

Minister for Equality Vicki Ward said the funding would help organisations continue delivering critical support services.

“Only Labor stands for fairness and believes that equality is not negotiable. These grants are vital in strengthening LGTBIQA+ organisations and help build a Victoria where everyone belongs and feels respected.”

“It is vital that we support and strengthen organisations working to meet the needs of our diverse LGBTIQA+ communities right across the state – and this year’s funding will do just that.”