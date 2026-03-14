Nominations Are Now Open For The Victorian Pride Awards

Nominations have officially opened for the 12th Victorian Pride Awards, an annual celebration recognising individuals and organisations making a meaningful impact across Victoria’s LGBTIQA+ communities.

Run by GLOBE Victoria, the awards honour achievements in advocacy, community wellbeing, arts, media, sport and workplace inclusion, highlighting the people driving progress and visibility across the state.

Now is your chance to nominate individuals and organisations for their contributions.

Nominations open for the 12th annual Victorian Pride Awards

The Victorian Pride Awards has become one of Victoria’s most prominent celebrations of queer leadership since launching in 2014. Over the past decade it has recognised 125 changemakers, brought together more than 4,400 community members and allies, and generated $192,000 for LGBTIQA+ initiatives through GLOBE Victoria’s grants program.

Organisers say the awards exist to spotlight the work happening across community spaces, businesses and volunteer networks.

“Your nomination helps spotlight the people who are making a difference in our Victorian LGBTIQA+ communities,” organisers said in announcing the new awards cycle.

“Whether they’re leading workplace change, supporting community wellbeing, advocating for rights, or volunteering their time – these champions deserve recognition.”

Community recognition across 12 categories

Nominations opened on March 13, 2026 and will remain open until May.

Finalists will be announced in June before winners are revealed at a gala ceremony in July.

This year’s awards include 12 categories, recognising achievements across sectors including:

Excellence in Small Business

Workplace Inclusion

Improving Health and Wellbeing

Preventing Social Isolation

Outstanding Advocacy

Outstanding Contribution to the Arts

Outstanding Contribution to Media

Outstanding Contribution to Sport

Ally of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Person of the Year

People’s Choice Award

The awards have evolved significantly since their early days as the GLOBE Community Awards, growing into a large scale celebration of queer achievement and allyship across Victoria.

Previous ceremonies have also featured high profile entertainment lineups, with performers such as Isaiah Firebrace, Samantha Jade and Sheldon Riley appearing at past galas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLOBE Victoria (@globevictoria)

Among the finalists in the most recent awards cycle was Star Observer managing editor Chloe Sargeant, who was nominated in the category of Outstanding Contribution to Media.

Sargeant has spent more than a decade working in queer journalism and was previously named Journalist of the Year at the Australian LGBTI Awards in 2017. Her reporting has frequently focused on amplifying voices within marginalised communities, including people living with disability and those within bisexual, trans and non-binary communities.

Announcing last year’s finalists, GLOBE Victoria president Andrew Shepherd praised the calibre of nominees.

“We’re incredibly proud to announce this year’s finalists, who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to supporting and empowering Victoria’s LGBTQIA+ communities,” he said.

“The quality and diversity of nominations this year has been remarkable, making the selection process particularly challenging for our judges. We look forward to celebrating these outstanding contributions at our gala awards ceremony in May.”

Victorians can nominate individuals, organisations or businesses through the awards website here.