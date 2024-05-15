Meet Our New Managing Editor, Melbourne’s Chloe Sargeant

Star Observer is thrilled to announce its new Managing Editor is Chloe Sargeant (she/they), an award-winning Melbourne-based journalist with more than a decade of media experience under her belt.

Chloe has built her reputation on dedicated reportage and creating unique digital content. But much of their work has also revolved around being a staunch, opinionated and steadfast advocate for both the LGBTQI+ and disability communities.

Her work can be seen in countless publications including SBS, ABC, pedestrian.tv, Junkee, them.us, Daily Life, whimn, Concrete Playground, Broadsheet and Vogue Italia.

“I’m over the moon and so proud to be joining the talented team at Star Observer,” says Chloe.

“Joining Australia’s oldest LGBTQI+ media organisation– a masthead that is so deeply ingrained into and beloved by our community– is truly one of the greatest honours of my career.”

Journalist of the Year

Chloe’s bio humbly reads ‘writer, reporter, editor, radiantly queer ne’er-do-well’, but her years of hard work has resulted in platforms being given to the voiceless, and stories that reach into the heart of our community.

They have been recognised on countless occasions for their stand out journalism, and outspokenness on behalf of their communities.

Chloe won Journalist of the Year at the Australian LGBTI Awards in 2017, and has also been a recipient of a Valories Award from The NSW Gender Centre.

Disabled and queer

Chloe identifies as non-binary, bisexual and queer, and is also a proud disabled person who lives with a chronic illness and dynamic disability.

After being diagnosed with a chronic pain and fatigue condition that they have lived with for more than a decade, Chloe decided more people needed to learn about the lives of chronically ill people, and help the community find one another for support.

So they helped create a social media space for chronically ill people (members of which now number in the thousands), and also started a podcast called ‘Chronically Fully Sick’. Chloe is currently also writing her first book, which is about how to live your best life when you are a young person with a chronic illness.

“The experiences of disabled and chronically ill people are largely ignored by society – and it’s bullshit. I refuse to let my community be silenced and disregarded.

“The LGBTQI+ community in particular has high rates of disability and chronic illness – I want to share our stories, because our voices deserve to be heard.”

“Our community has a bigger platform and more acceptance than ever before, but our battles are not won yet – there’s still a lot of fight for.

“I want to ensure that we are spotlighting those in our community whose intersections of marginalisation mean they’re still facing major hurdles.

“That means the trans and gender diverse community, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, the disabled community, and many more.”

Determined to make our voices heard

In Chloe’s role as Managing Editor, she will manage Star Observer’s national print editions and oversee digital content for all of Australia.

However, being based in Melbourne, Chloe says she is “deeply passionate about doing right by Melbourne’s LGBTQI+ community”.

“Melbourne is such a unique place, and its LGBTQI+ community is just as distinctive.

“We have so much going on here, and yet our stories sometimes go under the radar. But our stories are something to behold – and I want to hear more of them. I’m really passionate about helping queer Melbourne writers have a platform to share their stories far and wide.

“So if you’ve got a Victorian LGBTQI+ news story or want to share share your lived experiences, make sure you get in touch!”

Chloe also says that as someone who grew up in the outer northern suburbs of South Australia, she personally understands that LGBTQI+ news needs to work harder to extend beyond the Eastern Seaboard.

“Coming from South Australia myself, I know that the LGBTQI+ community outside of Sydney and Melbourne often feel ignored and underrepresented. And rightly so – our stories so often don’t see the light of day.

“We all need to work together to make sure we’re doing right by the incredible and diverse Australian LGBTQI+ community — ALL of it.”

“So as the new Managing Editor of Star Observer, I want to hear and share stories from Melbourne, Adelaide, Queensland, Perth, Canberra, Darwin, Tassie, and all the suburban areas and regional towns in between.

“If you’re an LGBTQI+ person in Australia with a story, or writer with a queer news pitch – please don’t hesitate to chuck me a message, because I’m here to hear you.”