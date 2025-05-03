Perth Now One Of Final Two Cities In the Running For 2030 Gay Games

Perth has moved one step closer to hosting the 2030 Gay Games, after Auckland officially withdrew from the international site selection process, citing a lack of government funding.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU), the agency responsible for the city’s bid, confirmed its withdrawal due to the absence of a viable funding model, following the 2022 High Court decision that deemed the city’s Accommodation Provider Targeted Rate (APTR) unlawful.

With Auckland stepping back, Perth and Denver in the United States are now the only two cities remaining in the running to host Gay Games XIII.

The Federation of Gay Games (FGG), which oversees the selection process, expressed deep gratitude to Auckland’s bid team. “Working with the Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Team led by Angus McDougall and Rosalin MacKenzie-Cripps has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Austin Manning, FGG Officer of Site Selection.

“The FGG remains thankful for the passion with which TAU’s team approached the bid process, understood the unique nature of the Gay Games, showcased the Auckland and Aotearoa culture and regions, and the professionalism of their world-class bid for Gay Games XIII 2030.”

Auckland was previously shortlisted as one of three finalist cities, alongside Perth and Denver, following a competitive process involving more than 25 cities. While TAU delivered a well-received bid book and presentation, the funding collapse proved insurmountable.

2030 Gay Games: Perth ‘wants the world to share’ in its vibrant LGBTQIA+ sporting community

“We’re incredibly excited to move into the Top 3 to host Gay Games 2030,” Laurie Butterfly, co-chair of the team in charge of Perth’s bid for the games, said at the time.

“Perth’s bid is from ground up; directly from Perth’s LGBTQIA+ sporting teams. We want the world to share in our dynamic, vibrant and inclusive community.”

Despite Auckland’s withdrawal, the FGG confirmed the site selection process will continue “on its planned trajectory”. That includes an international site inspection tour in July 2025, where dedicated inspectors will visit both Perth and Denver to assess infrastructure, venues and cultural offerings.

The host city for the 2030 Gay Games will be announced at the FGG’s Annual General Assembly in October 2025.

The Gay Games is the world’s largest sporting and cultural event celebrating LGBTQIA+ inclusion. Held every four years, the 10-day celebration features up to 40 sports, opening and closing ceremonies, and a rich cultural program.

The 2023 Gay Games were hosted by Hong Kong with Guadalajara announced as the co-hosting country for the year. Over 5,000 people attended the 2023 event, which takes place across 10 days, every four years.

The 2026 Gay Games will be hosted in Valencia, Spain.

If successful, Perth would be the second Australian city to host the Gay Games, following Sydney’s memorable staging in 2002. With a strong grassroots bid backed by Pride WA, Perth remains a serious contender to bring the Games back to Australian soil.