Data obtained by the ABC through freedom of information laws has revealed a shocking 197 incidents of LGBTQIA+ hate-related violence in NSW since 2023. This new information comes off the back of the ABC’s two-year investigation into IS inspired hate crimes against mostly gay and bi men who are mostly being lured into attacks from dating apps. There have been a spike of anti-LGBTQIA+ hate crimes around the country, many caused by radicalisation of young men.

The NSW Police data show that teenage boys are the main perpetrators of this violence, with juveniles aged 12 to 17 believed to be responsible for 48 per cent of offences, followed by young men aged 18 to 24, who accounted for 16 per cent. Of the 197 incidents of LGBTQIA+ hate-related violence, 103 people were charged with more than 320 offences over such attacks.

The most common offences according to the data were assaults, aggravated robberies, and affray (using or threatening unlawful violence against a person). 36 of these cases involved the offenders luring their victims on dating or hookup apps like Grindr or Wizz, leading to assaults or violent robberies, which were often filmed and distributed.

According to the ABC, three of the teenage attackers – including a suspected violent repeat offender walked free on probation – while a ringleader was jailed for six months.

In terms of where this is happening, the inner western Sydney suburb of Strathfield recorded the highest level of anti-LGBTQIA+ violence, with 23 offences, followed by Terrigal at 21 offences, and Wollongong, where 20 charges were laid. Sydney City and Darlinghurst were also high on the list, with 18 and 17 offences each respectively.

Michael Woodhouse, CEO of LGBTQIA+ health organisation ACON, said they they are extremely concerned about the recent reports of violent attacks targeting gay and bisexual men in Sydney.

“ACON continues to work closely with the NSW Police Hate Crime Unit to inform local communities about risks to their safety and strategies to make sure Police have the best possible response to victims of crime.

NSW Premier Chris Minns announced last week that he’ll be introducing new laws to target hate crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community.

“For years, we have sounded the alarm about rising hostility toward our communities and yet the response has been woefully inadequate,” said Equality Australia Legal Director Heather Corkhill, who believes the attacks are a stark example of how online anti-LGBTIQ+ hatred is spilling into real-world violence.