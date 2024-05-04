Three Australian Cities Shortlisted for Gay Games XIII 2030

The Federation of Gay Games (FGG) has marked a pivotal moment in the journey towards the Gay Games XIII 2030 by announcing the ten cities that have successfully advanced to the next stage of the bid process.

Among these, three Australian cities are in the running including Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, and across the Tasman, Auckland, New Zealand.

This prestigious LGBTQIA+ event, slated for 2030, has garnered global attention, with cities across five continents vying for the honour to host it.

Will Australia secure a bid for the 2030 Gay Games?

The significance of Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, and Auckland making the shortlist extends beyond just hosting a sports and cultural extravaganza; it symbolises a beacon of inclusivity and progress for the Australian and wider LGBT community.

The bid process commenced earlier this year with 25 cities expressing their interest, but only ten have progressed further, solidifying their commitment through official letters of intent and bid fees.

These cities have already demonstrated their dedication by engaging in rigorous preparatory meetings, including informative sessions and individual consultations.

The upcoming months will see these cities crafting their bid books and detailing their plans to orchestrate the Gay Games should they be successful.

These documents will not only outline logistical arrangements but also underscore the cities’ understanding and embrace of the core values of the Gay Games – inclusivity, diversity, and unity.

In October 2024, during the FGG Annual General Assembly in Washington DC, the shortlisted cities will have the opportunity to present their bids before an extended delegation.

The final three contenders will then be unveiled in December 2024, setting the stage for a transformative journey towards the Gay Games XIII.

For Australia, the inclusion of Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth signifies more than just the prospect of hosting a major international event. It represents a reaffirmation of our country’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity.

If successful the economic and cultural impact of hosting such a monumental event will have far reaching effects for theses cities and the Australian LGBTQIA+ community.

Beyond the sporting competitions, the Gay Games celebrate art, culture, and community, attracting participants and spectators from across the globe.

For Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, and Auckland, the opportunity to showcase their vibrant LGBT communities on a global stage will be an incredibly unique opportunity.

As these cities embark on the next phase of the bidding process, they do so with the support and encouragement of the FGG and the broader LGBT community.

In the end, only one city will have the privilege of hosting the Gay Games XIII in 2030.

The FGG congratulates all ten cities on their achievement thus far and looks forward to witnessing the transformative impact of the Gay Games XIII, wherever it may be held.

The 2023 Gay Games were hosted by Hong Kong with Guadalajara announced as the co-hosting country for the year.

The 2026 Gay Games will be hosted in Valencia, Spain.