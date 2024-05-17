Valentina Not Returning To Host ‘Drag Race México’ Season 2

Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Drag News
Josh Kerwick
May 17, 2024
Valentina Not Returning To Host ‘Drag Race México’ Season 2
Image: Source: RuPaul's Drag Race on YouTube

Drag Race México is getting ready to return to TV screens in 2024, but previous co-host and Drag Race season 9 veteran Valentina is not returning. 

In a new video from distributors World of Wonder, the two hosts for the new season were confirmed as the returning Lolita Banana and Queen of the Universe season 2 winner Taiga Braga. 

After the announcement, comments came from the show’s producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato who, thanked Valentina for sharing her talents “in the remarkable record-setting inaugural season of Drag Race México – your impact will be everlasting on our show and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Valentina also spoke on her exit, saying: “It was a great honour to serve as a host for the inaugural season of Drag Race México. Thank you to my World of Wonder family for making this dream come true of bringing Drag Race to México. 

“Also, thank you to my dear fans for all your support. I wish all the best to the new host, I will be tuning! Love, Valentina.” 

Why is Valentina not returning to Drag Race México?

The exact reasons why Valentina isn’t coming back to co-host DRMX season 2, there has been unconfirmed speculation that Valentina was asking for a bigger salary per episode, which the producers refused.

Another point that Drag Race enthusiasts cited was the fact that she didn’t come up in the Mexican drag scene, which many saw as causing a disconnect between her and the competitors. 

Despite the fact that Valentina is a fan favourite queen, many thought she wasn’t quite the right fit to host Drag Race México

“To be honest, I don’t think she had the language skills or (modern) cultural references,” said one Reddit user. “You could see her translate everything in her head, and she didn’t really have a lot of chemistry with Lolita and the other contestants.” 

Plenty disagreed with that sentiment though, with some calling her the best part of Drag Race México season 1.

Drag Race México is expected to start airing later in 2024.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Plaque Commemorating Queensland Police Apology Unveiled for IDAHOBIT
May 17, 2024 | Michael James

Plaque Commemorating Queensland Police Apology Unveiled for IDAHOBIT
News Queensland News
Three-Year-Old Twin Girls Have Been Attacked In Alleged Transphobic Hate Crime
May 17, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Three-Year-Old Twin Girls Have Been Attacked In Alleged Transphobic Hate Crime
International News
‘Ex-Gay’ Milo Yiannopoulos Cuts Ties With Kanye West Over Porn Plans
May 17, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

‘Ex-Gay’ Milo Yiannopoulos Cuts Ties With Kanye West Over Porn Plans
Celebrity News
New Research Reveals Low Numbers & High Discrimination For LGBT People In Sport
May 17, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

New Research Reveals Low Numbers & High Discrimination For LGBT People In Sport
News Sport Victorian News
Gay Greens MP Slams Lack Of LGBT Support In Budget
May 16, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Gay Greens MP Slams Lack Of LGBT Support In Budget
National News News
Here’s All The Tea On Why Kim Chi & Eureka Are Fighting About Body-Shaming
May 16, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Here’s All The Tea On Why Kim Chi & Eureka Are Fighting About Body-Shaming
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Drag News