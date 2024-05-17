‘Ex-Gay’ Milo Yiannopoulos Cuts Ties With Kanye West Over Porn Plans

Highly controversial far-right troll and alleged “ex-gay” Milo Yiannopoulos has stepped down as the chief of staff of Yeezy, the apparel brand of the similarly controversial Kanye West.

According to reporting by TMZ, Yiannopoulos has stepped away from the rapper’s company over apparent plans to launch the new division of Yeezy Porn, which the rapper announced in April with a single (now-deleted) post on Twitter/X that simply said “Yeezy Porn Is Cumming.”

Yiannopoulos said that, while he wishes West (otherwise known as Ye) the best for the future, he has “some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution.”

“I cannot be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons,” Yiannopoulos said in his resignation letter, “but also because such material and the kind of people involved in its production represent an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.”

However, he didn’t completely sever the connection – Yiannopoulos assured West that should the company “publicly and permanently abandon any plan to produce, distribute or profit from obscene content, it would be an honour to serve you again.”

No further information is available on the Yeezy website about the initiative at present (thankfully), but it’s safe to assume that plans are still underway if Yiannopoulos’ exit from the company is any indicator.

‘Yeezy Porn’ alienates fans

The move is extra baffling coming from West, who has previously stated that pornography destroyed his family and that he struggled with addiction. Furthermore, the Christians that the rapper has tried so hard to court have also routinely condemned the venture. It’s difficult not to wonder who ‘Yeezy Porn’ would be for.

Despite the fact that hundreds of fans have said that Yeezy Porn is the last thing they want from the rapper, West doesn’t seem to be dissuaded as he has allegedly talked with industry veteran and Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband Mike Moz.

The exit of Yiannopoulos comes as many other company leaders at Yeezy have allegedly resigned in recent weeks, though it’s not currently known if this is over the pornography issue or one of West’s other endless controversies.

In April, a lawsuit was brought against the Gold Digger rapper for allegedly saying he was “going after the gays” and a number of antisemitic remarks, such as comparing himself to Hitler and calling the Nazi a great innovator.

These are just the latest in a long string of antisemitic comments that began in 2022, which have severely tarnished West’s already controversial public presence.

Perhaps the exit of a figure like Milo Yiannopoulos, a super-spreader of vile hate speech who told Australians to vote No in the marriage plebisicite, could give West some pause on his current actions. Probably not though, if we’re being realistic.