Dan Levy Drops Trailer For Wild New Show ‘Big Mistakes’

Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levvy has dropped the trailer for his next show, Big Mistakes.

The wild new trailer reveals a hectic new family crime drama that fans are sure to love.

And it’s due to hit our screens very shortly.

Is Big Mistakes the next big hit for Dan Levy?

It’s been six years since Schitt’s Creek ended but series co creator Dan Levy hasn’t been sitting still.

After the hit show wrapped Levy has continued to be a powerful queer voice in Hollywood, appearing in the TV series Sex Education and releasing his gay dramedy Good Grief in early 2024.

Big Mistakes is his latest offering and of course in true Levy style it offers something unique and different and is a far cry from the Rose family dramas we’re used to.

“Blackmailed into working for gangsters, two deeply incapable siblings become the most disorganized duo in organized crime” reads the byline from Netflix on the official trailer.

In his family drama Levy plays the character of Nicky, a full time church pastor with a less than a godly background.

Nicky is joined by his sister Morgan (Taylor Ortega), who is literally his partner in crime aiding him in a theft to assist their dying grandmother. The two must navigate the wild word of organised crime, falling deeper and deeper into the chaotic underworld.

“I’m so excited to be bringing this truly chaotic family story to life with Netflix,” Levy said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled with the team we’re building both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. Taylor Ortega is going to become a household name, and it’s been my life’s mission to get to call Laurie Metcalf ‘mother.’ Looking forward to getting to share this with everyone.”

Big Mistakes is set to debut on Netflix on April 9 worldwide.

You can catch the full trailer below.