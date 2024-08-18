Schitt’s Creek Duo Dan And Eugene Levy To Host 2024 Emmy Awards

Schitt’s Creek father and Son duo Dan and Eugene Levy are set the make history as the 2024 host of the Emmys.

The iconic Schitt’s creek duo are set to make their Emmy’s debut just four years since their hit show Schitt’s Creek went off the air.

The pair will make history as the first father-son duo to host the iconic television event.

In 2020 Dan and Eugene Levy got to farewell their iconic television comedy Schitt’s Creek in style as they made Emmy history.

Schitt’s Creek managed to successfully sweep all seven major comedy awards in their final year as the show drew to a close, taking home nine Emmy’s in total.

The iconic comedy broke records as it secured fifteen nominations landing a place in the history books with the most Emmy nominations given to a comedy series in its final season.

Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy walked home with their respective Best Actress and Actor awards.

Following closely behind them Dan Levy and Annie Murphy also took home the Best Supporting Actor and Actress Awards.

Schitt’s Creek officially became the first ever comedy or drama series to sweep the four acting categories.

Now series creators Dan and Eugene Levy are set to make history again as the duo have been announced to host the 2024 awards ceremony.

The pair won their respective awards as well as securing the joint award for outstanding comedy series as executive producers on the show amidst the 2020 pandemic.

They appeared via video link at the time and are relishing the opportunity to appear in person at the awards.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” they said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television.”

They are also the first duo to host the awards since 2018.

The awards are set to air live on September 15, 2024.