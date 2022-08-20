—

Dan Levy, the co-creator and star of the worldwide breakout hit comedy Schitt’s Creek, has been cast in the upcoming season of Netflix’s Sex Education.

Netflix confirmed the news on its official Twitter page saying, “Sex Education Season 4 is now in production — and Dan Levy has joined the cast as Mr. Molloy!”

Levy, 39, who won four Emmy’s for the last season of Schitt’s Creek, is set to appear in season 4 of the hit show playing Thomas Molloy, a famous author and tutor to Maeve, played by Emma Mackey.

All-Around Creative Talent

Sex Ed. Season 4. VERY serious news. pic.twitter.com/PQmjx1tEPL — dan levy (@danjlevy) August 19, 2022

Levy posted a simple message to his official Instagram and Twitter accounts, saying, “Sex Ed. Season 4. VERY serious news.” alongside a photo of himself as Molloy,

Levy inked a major multi-year television and feature film deal with Netflix in September 2021.

Scott Stuber, the head of global film for Netflix and Bela Bajaria, the head of global TV for Netflix, said in a joint statement, “Dan Levy is an incredible all-around creative talent, who thoughtfully approaches every story with a meaningful perspective.”

Netflix Teases Fans

this is what you’ve been waiting 4. we're back bébés. welcoming @danjlevy as Mr Molloy. pic.twitter.com/drjWwSBek8 — sex education (@sexeducation) August 19, 2022

Levy is one of seven new actors who are set to make their debut in the upcoming season of Sex Education. Other new faces include Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James and Imani Yahshua.

Netflix has teased fans with what to expect in the upcoming season. “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.”

“But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?!”

Filming For New Season Underway In Wales

Filming for the new season is currently underway in Wales with production on scheduled to continue into early 2023. While a release date for season 4 has not been announced, Netflix has told fans of the show, “You’ll have to wait a bit”.

Levy joins returning cast members Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Alastair Petrie, and Cedar Williams-Stirling.

Cast members not returning for the new season are Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Emily). Ashley is currently at work on the upcoming season of Bridgerton.

Speaking with Radio Times, Reynolds (who played Lily) said ,”It’s just the natural progression of these shows — when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen.”





