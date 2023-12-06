Dan Levy’s New Gay Dramedy Good Grief To Premiere Early Next Year

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) has shared the first photos from his new film, Good Grief, which is scheduled to be released early next year.

The film will be released on Netflix and will also star Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast). This will be multi-Emmy winner Levy’s first time directing a feature film.

According to Netflix, Good Grief follows Marc Dreyfus (Levy) who, after losing his mother, decides to try and distract himself with a comfortable marriage. Unfortunately, his new husband passes away and he is forced to reckon with the grief that he has been trying to avoid. This ultimately leads him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of self-discovery and exploration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy)

Originally Conceived As Romantic Comedy

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Levy shared how the concept for the movie came about.

“In the early days when that idea was coming to fruition, it was originally conceived potentially as a romantic comedy, and then whatever press got out set what is now a very strange description of the movie. I see the movie as a drama or a dramedy.”

He added, “I lost my grandmother toward the tail end of the pandemic, and I was in a very strange headspace in terms of feeling the weight and the profound sense of tragedy of what the COVID pandemic had done for all of us, while at the same time trying to honor the passing of someone who meant so much to me.

“It was hard for me to feel the specificity of loss when all I was feeling was grief for so long. It was that conversation that really expedited the concept of the movie.

“I feel like the older we get, the more profound our relationships are with our friends and the more complicated they get. Sometimes the people that are closest to us, we excuse the most, in terms of having those hard conversations about life and bad habits and patterns of behavior that could be slightly course corrected.

“It’s an uncomfortable conversation to have, and yet that intimacy exists within these friendships.”

The movie also stars Ruth Negga (Passing), Himesh Patel (Don’t Look Up), Celia Imrie (Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie), Arnaud Valois (120 BPM (Beats per Minute)), David Bradley (Harry Potter Series) and Jamael Westman (Animals).

Levy Became Household Name With Schitt’s Creek

Levy became a household name when he starred in the critically acclaimed series Schitt’s Creek as David Rose.

Created by Levy and his father, Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek debuted in 2015 and aired until 2020. During that time, it won multiple awards and accolades including two GLAAD Media Awards, a Golden Globe, and multiple Emmys, as well as many others.

Along with Dan and Eugene Levy the series also starred Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose, Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose, Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd, Jennifer Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt, Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt, Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer, and Dan’s sister, Sarah Levy as Twyla Sands.

Good Grief premieres on Netflix on January 5.