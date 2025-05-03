The 2025 Federal Election Has Been Called For Labor

In a historic victory, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has secured a second term for the Australian Labor Party in the 2025 federal election.

This marks the first time a Prime Minister has won back-to-back elections since John Howard in 2004.

The result has been projected by ABC‘s Antony Green, Sky News, 9 News and 7 News, as vote counts indicated a clear swing toward Labor across key battlegrounds nationwide, and no path forward for the Coalition to make a majority government.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers told ABC that tonight’s victory is because of Albanese’s leadership, and the party’s decision to make the cost of living crisis a major focus of the campaign.

“We decided that to win the election, we would go through that [issue], rather than around that,” said Chalmers. “I think the biggest reason for what looks like a very good result tonight is Anthony’s leadership.

“Second is that we won the argument over the economy … I think those two things are responsible for this outcome tonight.”

Dutton not only won’t be PM, he’s also projected to lose his seat of Dickson

The ABC also projects that Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will not only not be the next Prime Minister – he’s in fact lost his seat in parliament altogether.

Dutton held the seat of Dickson, in Brisbane’s north-west suburbs, by a tiny margin of 1.7 per cent, but it’s been projected that he’s been unseated by Labor’s Ali France.

“With just under a third of the vote counted, Labor is ahead on first preferences and an independent has just over 13 per cent of the vote. There has been a substantial swing toward Labor, and the party’s candidate Ali France will be the next member for Dickson,” says ABC’s Election Analyst Casey Briggs.

Labor’s campaign focused on addressing cost-of-living pressures, with promises of modest tax cuts, increased healthcare funding, and initiatives to improve housing affordability. These policies resonated with voters, particularly in suburban and regional areas, leading to significant gains in key seats.

The Coalition relied on their track record with economic management to address the cost of living crisis, which appeared to fall flat. Dutton also had to walk back several key campaign policies, most notably his stances on eliminate remote work for public servants and significant cuts to the federal workforce, which caused major backlash.