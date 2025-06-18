Queer Arabs Founder Basem Kerbage Forced To Apologise Over Personal Social Media Content

Founder of Queer Arabs Australia Basem Kerbage has been forced to apologise following a recent speech at Trinity Grammar School in Melbourne after students discovered a questionable video on his social media.

After speech at the school where Kerbage was invited to discuss a range of topics with the students including racism, antisemitism, Islamaphobia and homophobia the students then went searching for him on social media.

Upon discovering his personal Instagram account, they found a video involving Kerbage appearing to swallow a sex toy.

The video in question appeared to be part of some sort of online challenge and did not depict Kerbage being sexually provocative with the object.

Following the discovery Basem Kerbage was hounded by media and faced a stream of complaints from parents over the content which has been described by other media outlets as “lewd” and “sexual”.

Some parents in their complaints alleged that the content was “pornographic” and described Kerbage as a “radical.”

However, with his Instagram account now locked to private this appears to be the only content from his account that has been shared, flagged or complained about despite claims of a “controversial social media presence.”

There is no other content that has been provided or shared that indicates any public sharing or distributing of any sexual, illicit or inappropriate content from Kerbage.

Basem Kerbage Issues Apology

However despite this, Kerbage has been forced to apologise for the content, issuing an apology via The Australian.

“I would like to extend my deepest, heartfelt apologies to everyone impacted by any of the content found on my personal ­social media,” he said.

“I hope what’s remembered was my presentation and showing kindness, supporting one another, and calling out anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism, and homophobia – when safe to do so … and that everyone deserves kindness.”

Following the complaints about Basem Kerbage, Susan Hill, Deputy Principal and Head of Senior School at Trinity Grammar School emailed parents about their concerns.

“I know that there has been some concern raised regarding the online activity of our guest speaker. I share the concern” she wrote in an email.

“Some of the material that was publicly accessible was not appropriate for schools” she said.

“We certainly regret that some of you accessed and were confronted by some of this material. We have made our significant concern regarding this known to his organisation.”

Kerbage was allegedly referred to the school by The Victorian Pride Centre, who are now also facing undue criticism over his appearance.

The controversy has now fuelled a range of anti-LGBTQIA+ groups like Family First who have renewed their calls for LGBTQIA+ events to be removed from schools.

Following the incident it appears the Queer Arabs Australia website has since been deactivated or is not currently working.

Both Kerbage and Queer Arabs Australia have yet to make any further public comment.