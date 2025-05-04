Iconic LGBTQIA+ Film ‘Pride’ Set For London Stage Debut

One of the most beloved LGBTQIA+ films, Pride, is set to make the move from screen to stage.

The iconic film is set to hit the stage in London in the UK, bringing this heartwarming story to life all over again.

Bringing new life to ‘Pride’

It’s been eleven years since audiences worldwide were introduced to the film Pride, which charted the true story of a group of gay and lesbian activists who supported striking miners under the Thatcher government.

The heartwarming tale showcased a little known true story of how the two groups worked together during the incredibly tough times of the Thatcher regime.

Audiences across the world resonated with the touching story of humanity and hope and now they will get to see it come to life again.

This week the national theatre announced that the film would be getting a musical adaptation which will be performed at the Dorfman Theatre in London after opening at the Sherman theatre in Cardiff.

Music for the show will be created by Christopher Nightingale, Josh Cohen and DJ Walde which has yet to be given a release date.

Indhu Rubasingham, National Theatre director and co-chief executive was excited to make the announcement “I am so excited about everything to come, and the wealth of projects and artists announced today” he said.

“The National Theatre is a beacon of creativity, humanity and possibilities. It holds the stories of so many people who have made this place mean so much to so many. This is just the beginning, a flavour of what’s to come, the start of the next chapter.”

The transition from screen will see this story again reach new audiences, telling the story which actor Andrew Scott said at the time was not a “gay film” but rather a film about humanity.

“Everybody within the cast and crew responded to that feeling at the read-through very passionately. They felt a huge ownership over that, whether they were men, women, gay or straight.”

A date for the stage adaptation of Pride is yet to be released.