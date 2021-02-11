—

Hugh Sheridan’s 2021 is off to a strong start with the loved up actor enjoying the heady days of a new relationship, as speculated about in various whisperings around Sydney and then confirmed in some not so subtle sizzle shots on Bondi beach from the crack team at the Daily Mail.

Hugh and his new beau Kurt Roberts, who were pictured enjoying the freedoms of the times with open and public displays of affection on Bondi beach last month, have been hinting at their relationship for a few weeks now with posts on their social media counts, though it wasn’t confirmed by Hugh until a recent interview with Adelaide Now.

“He’s very kind and it’s just nice.” Although Sheridan didn’t name Kurt at the time, it only took a little internet sleuthing for the public to put two and two together.

Kurt is a bit of a mystery man, who is believed to be a financial assistant and also to have been introduced to Hugh’s family recently. What we do know for sure though is that Kurt featured on the cover of DNA Magazine issue #231 in 2019 and was also featured in a photoshoot for that same issue entitled “Kurt’s Morning Glory”, which, well just HOT DAMN.

Seeing Hugh and Kurt enjoying themselves so freely in public really does warm the cockles of your heart and it seemed like no big deal that there were two guys over there in the surf indulging in public displays of affection – surely a sign of how far we’ve come since marriage equality became law in Australia.

Hugh had a bit of a rough trot professionally in the last months of 2020 when his casting as Hedwig in Hedwig And The Angry Inch caused much outrage and protest amongst some members of the trans community. So much so that the production was shut down to be recast, though there is yet to be any further news on that front.

“Labels Are For Clothes”

2020 was also the year that Hugh came out to the public in an essay for Stellar Magazine, saying that he has loved men and women but rejects labels. In the piece he also wrote about the fact that when he first started in the entertainment industry, he was told it was best to hide his true sexuality from the public.

“The way it was explained to me was that women wouldn’t want to pay to see a movie or TV show if they knew they couldn’t have sex with the leading man. And it made me angry.”