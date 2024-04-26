Billie Eilish Says She ‘Wants Her Face in Vagina’ In New Interview About Sexuality

Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has spoken about her journey to discovering her sexuality in the public eye, including the moment she realised she “wanted [her] face in a vagina.”

In an extensive profile for Rolling Stone, the bad guy singer was frank about her path to feeling comfortable with her sexuality while sharing frustration about the need to definitively label her sexuality.

Billie’s new album Hit Me Hard And Soft is due out on May 17th and features the song Lunch, an overtly cheeky and queer banger that sees her sing:

“I could eat that girl for lunch, yeah she dances on my tongue/ Tastes like she might be the one, and I can never get enough, I could buy her so much stuff, it’s a craving, not a crush/ So now she’s coming up the stairs, so I’m pulling up a chair, and I’m putting up my hair.”

Speaking on the song, Eilish says that it helped her understand her sexuality both before and after she publicly came out.

“I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after,” she said.

“I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a vagina.”

However, Eilish again chastised having to open up about her sexuality at Variety’s Hitmakers event in December 2023.

“I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

“The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it.

She continued: “Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place.”

Billie Eilish on sex and self-pleasure

Throughout the sweeping profile piece, the What Was I Made For? singer discussed a huge variety of different topics – most notably, sex and masturbation.

Eilish admits that sex is her “favourite topic”, while criticising the way that wider society views women talking about their sexual experiences.

“My experience as a woman has been that it’s seen in such a weird way. People are so uncomfortable talking about it, and weirded out when women are very comfortable in their sexuality and communicative in it.

“I think it’s such a frowned-upon thing to talk about, and I think that should change.”

In another segment of the interview, Eilish spoke of the joys involved in self-pleasure and how it can make her feel empowered when she masturbates in front of a mirror.

She elaborates: “[I enjoy it] partly because it’s hot, but it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had.”

Fans praised Eilish for her candour in speaking about her sexuality, with one user saying:

truly proud of billie eilish for openly telling rolling stone she wants her face in a vagina in a world of women who will never get to fully realize and live their bisexual truth because we tell everyone vaginas are disgusting k*ll misogyny today !! https://t.co/6kVW3jVej3 — SHELLY (@shelltopay) April 24, 2024

The new Billie Eilish album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, is due out on May 17th 2024.