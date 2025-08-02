Magda Szubanski To Receive Top Logies Honour

Australian comedy icon Magda Szubanski is set to receive the highest honour at the TV Week Logies this weekend.

Szubanski, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame.

This will make her only the fifth woman ever to receive the honour.

Magda Szubanski to be honoured at the Logies

It has been a turbulent year so far for Magda Szubanski following her recent cancer diagnosis.

In May she revealed she was diagnosed with “stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma.”

“It’s serious, but I’ve started one of the best treatments available (the Nordic protocol), and I’m lucky to be getting absolutely world-class care here in Melbourne” she said at the time.

Despite the outpouring of support for the star she also found herself under attack from anti-vaxxers following the announcement.

However this weekend brings the welcome news for Magda Szubanski that she will be inducted in the TV Week Logies Hall Of Fame, the highest honour at the Australian television awards.

Szubanski, who started her career in Australia forty years ago has become a household name in Australia after beginning her career in sketch comedy.

She famously founded the iconic Fast Forward in 1989 as well as starring in Full Frontal and went on to create Big Girls Blouse with Gina Riley and Jane Turner.

However it was her role as Sharon Strzelecki in Kath & Kim that cemented her as an Australian comedy icon.

Her induction into the Hall Of Fame, which was created in 1984 “to recognise outstanding and continued contribution to television by an individual or program,” recognises her incredible body of work across four decades in the industry.

Organisers of the Logies praised the comedy star in a statement on the weekend.

“With a career spanning nearly four decades, the much-loved Magda Szubanski has helped define Australian comedy, creating some of the country’s most beloved and enduring characters,” they said in a statement.

“The TV WEEK Logie Award Hall of Fame recognises outstanding and continued contribution and enrichment to Australian television culture by an individual, a group of individuals, or a program.”

“Magda’s contribution to comedy, literature, activism, and Australia’s cultural identity is profound and influential.”

“This induction into the TV WEEK Logie Awards Hall of Fame celebrates not only a remarkable television career but also a lifetime of shaping hearts, headlines, and history, and giving audiences the gift of huge laughs.”

Madga is no stranger to the Logies having already scored seven of the awards in her career, also being named the Most Popular Person on Television in both 2003 and 2004.

She will join an elite club of just four other women to receive the Hall Of Fame honour including Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Noni Hazlehurst, Ruth Cracknell and Rebecca Gibney.

Outside of our television screens Magda has also had several iconic film roles including Esme Hoggett Babe as well as appearing in Happy Feet, Bran Nue Dae and many more.

Szubanski famously came out in 2012 and has been a fierce advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community ever since.

The 2025 TV Week Logie Awards will take place on Sunday night, August 3.

It has not been announced whether Magda will be in attendance in person to accept her award given her current health battle.