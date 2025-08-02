Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms ‘And Just Like That’ Will End After Season Three

Just as it looks like the Sex And The City spin off And Just Like That has found its feet, Sarah Jessica Parker has announced the end of the series.

It follows a turbulent season one and two of the reboot with season three still airing on HBO Max.

Parker shared the news in a touching Instagram post over the weekend.

And Just Like That closes another chapter for Sex And The City

It has been 27 years since Sex And The City first aired in 1998, after six seasons, two films and three seasons of the reboot, And Just Like That, it seems Carrie Bradshaw and her friends are being put to rest one last time.

The original show became an instant hit the late 90’s and early 2000’s for its unashamed conversations about sex, love and relationships.

Viewers fell in love with Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha and Miranda as they followed their glamorous lives in New York City.

But all good things must come to an end and in 2004 the series officially wrapped after rumours of infighting amongst the cast plagued the final seasons of the hit show.

The return of the leading ladies in the following two films were met with a lukewarm reception and fans approached the reboot, And Just Like That, with trepidation.

For two seasons And Just Like That struggled to find its feet as they attempted to keep viewers up to speed on the lives of the ladies, now pushing their 60’s in modern New York.

They faced much criticism for trying shoe horn too many new, modern and often deemed “woke” narratives into the updated show.

Changes in the show saw Miranda coming out and dating a non-binary comedian, the introduction of several people colour (seemingly out of nowhere), Charlottes eldest child coming out as non-binary and the most notable absence of Samantha Jones.

Many found some of these narratives forced and clunky as the show stumbled through their first two seasons.

However these two seasons served a greater purpose, they helped kill Sex And The City and eventually gave birth to a slightly better formed new show for season three of And Just Like That.

The latest season felt like everything the show wanted to be from the outset, however it needed time to adjust, shed the skin of its former self and create something different.

Despite retaining our now three leading ladies and a few extra friends along the way, the latest season felt like a fresh approach, story arcs started to feel more genuine, relationships were less forced and the story was starting to grow.

There were still plenty of flaws, Carrie still remained a deeply unlikeable protagonist, but season three was truly the most watchable and enjoyable of the three seasons.

Miranda has found a new, much more likeable love interest, Seema became a well rounded and much more endearing addition, Charlotte and Harry’s journey through his cancer diagnosis and even the return of Carrie and Aiden’s toxic relationship were handled with a different style and tone that drew viewers right back in for their latest outing.

Needless to say it was a shock when Sarah Jessica Parker announced on Instagram following the airing on episode ten that the following two episodes would be the last for the series.

In the length post Parker reflected on the many chapters in the lives of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends and she bid the character one final farewell.

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years” she wrote.

“I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion.”

“Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all. ‘And Just Like That’ was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us.”

“I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do.”

The final two episodes of And Just Like That will air on HBO Max in Australia on Fridays.