Hugh Sheridan has come out as non-binary, eight months after they revealed that they were attracted to both men and women. Sheridan made the announcement via Instagram, coinciding with an interview for the cover of this month’s DNA Magazine.

“I’d begun to publicly acknowledge being gay. A lot of people were congratulating me; a lot of people were angry and unkind to me about being open about my sexuality,” they told DNA magazine, adding that they were 18 when they first realised, they were attracted to men, but it wasn’t until late last year that they publicly came out.

“I just want to be human. I understand labels are important for so many people. I’m just saying for me, I wanted my label to be ‘Human’.

Sharing the cover image on Instagram, Sheridan posted. “I am still a human (non binary/bi/me/Hughman) but I’m in a monogamous relationship with another human, who I love. I don’t accept a label cause it limits me… if you want it; take it. I chose zero labels for no other reason except the exclusion, limitations, separation, I believe are all one, deeeeep down. &…who knows? Why chose?!! Be you. Be true. Be free: to BE, to JUST BE… you, a human, same as me. READ THE ARTICLE, you’ll laugh. I did.”

The cover image featured Sheridan and his fiancé Kurt Roberts, in a nod to a photo of James Dean kissing Marlon Brando.

In March of this year, Sheridan popped the question on stage during the opening night performance of his Adelaide Fringe show Hughman. The pair had only been together since November last year. In February, they nearly broke the internet when the posted some rather steamy images of the pair surfaced in The Daily Mail.

In November last year, a production of Hedwig And The Angry Inch which was set to star the Adelaide born actor, was postponed, with producers citing issues around representation, and the casting of Sheridan as a non-binary or gender queer character. Sheridan was later admitted to hospital where they underwent mental treatment due to the public outcry.

Sheridan who is currently based in Los Angeles, said in an interview with Stella Magazine, that they have a responsibility to speak out. “In many ways, I wish I didn’t have to write this, but I feel a responsibility to others who may come after me,” they said.

“By sharing my story now, and becoming more transparent, maybe I can help to give others who are private a break. We might live and let them live as they wish.”