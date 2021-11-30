—

Australian actor Hugh Sheridan will star in their first gay role in the new Christmas movie Christmas On The Farm, which will stream on Stan from December 1.

In an interview with the Courier-Mail,Sheridan, who had come out as non-binary and bisexual in June 2021, said they had auditioned for gay roles in the past but had never landed the gig.

“I was saying to my agent, I was stereotypically cast … playing the macho guy,” Sheridan said. “It’s nice because it’s a rom-com. I feel like you can be a little bit more theatre with your choices. It’s fun. I haven’t done anything like that before.”

Advertisement Packed to the Rafters star will be working alongside fellow Australian actors Poppy Montgomery who played FBI agent Samantha Spade on the CBS mystery drama Without A Trace in the early 2000s and Nicholas Brown, who plays Sheridan’s farmer husband.

A Brown Gay Farmer

Brown also spoke about the importance of his role in the latest Christmas film.

“I’m not only a gay farmer but a brown gay farmer,” Brown said.

“[The film] is beautiful, it’s wholesome. There’s no homophobia on the farm or in the small country town, which is cool. So, my main goal was to just show this sparkling, joyous relationship and the two of us have that.”

An Authentic Farm Christmas

Christmas On The Farm is about Montgomery’s character Emma Jones, who is an author that writes a book about growing up on a Queensland farm. However, her account of growing up on a farm is a lie as she uses entries from her late mother Clementine Jones’ journals.

The novel gets the attention of the publishers at London & London in New York, and they decide to sign a deal with Emma, although they think they are signing a deal with Clementine.

But, just as Emma thinks she has gotten away with her lie; the publishers tell her they want to fly to Australia to experience an authentic farm Christmas.

This forces Emma to fly back to Brisbane where she convinces her cousin David who is played by Sheridan and their husband Miles, played by Brown to partake in her elaborate scheme to convince the publishers that the book is about her.