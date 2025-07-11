A World First For Gay, Bi+ & Trans Australians As New Rules For Blood And Plasma Donations Come Into Effect

Australia will make history on Monday when it becomes the first country to remove sexual activity wait times for plasma donations and allow those on PrEP to provide donations as well.

The announcement of the July 14 dates follows updates last month that Lifeblood, formerly Red Cross Australia would be lifting the ban On Gay, Bi+ & Trans Blood Donation.

Australia to make donation history

In June this year it was revealed that Lifeblood would be lifting their sexual activity rule for blood donation and plasma donation, this prohibited gay and bisexual men and transgender women from being able to donate plasma if they had been sexually active with men in the last three months.

It followed years of campaigning from LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups to have the ban lifted, with public sentiment supporting the the campaigns.

Now the changes are set to come into effect officially on Monday.

“Australian Red Cross Lifeblood will drop most sexual activity wait times” they said in a statement today.

“With around 625,000 Australians becoming eligible to donate plasma, including people on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and sex workers.”

The changes around removal of sexual activity wait times for plasma donation as well as the inclusion for allowing people on PrEP to make donations makes Australia the first country to do so.

On Monday the first plasma donors from the LGBQTIA+ community to donate following the change in rules will do so at the Lifeblood Donor Centre in Sydney.

Dr Jo Pink, the Chief Medical Officer of Lifeblood praised the move citing the potential for thousands more donations to be received in the future.

“We now anticipate an extra 24,000 donors and 95,000 extra donations of plasma to be made each year.”