FINALLY: Australia’s Ban On Gay, Bi+ & Trans Blood Donation Is Being Scrapped

After many years of campaigning, the ban on blood donation from sexually active gay and Bi+ men, trans women and other AMAB gender-diverse people, in Australia are set to change.

Lifeblood, formerly Red Cross Australia, have today announced changes to rules around donation.

The historic changes will see the removal of a waiting period for gay, bisexual men and trans women who are sexually active to donate blood.

Research from the Kirby Institute estimates around 626,500 people will now be newly eligible to donate plasma.

Lifeblood have announced that from July 14 this year they will lift the sexual activity rule — this prohibited gay and bisexual men and transgender women from being able to donate plasma if they had been sexually active with men in the last three months.

LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups have been campaigning for the removal of the ban for many years, as it stigmatises HIV-positive people and the LGBTQIA+ community as a whole. Public support for the ban had long since evaporated.

In 2023 the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) supported a submission from Australian Red Cross Lifeblood that would remove all questions relating to sexual activity from the plasma donor questionnaire.

Australia follows New Zealand’s lead

Earlier this year, Medsafe in New Zealand confirmed their decision to change the way blood and plasma donors are assessed there, prompting calls for Australia to follow suit.

In Australia, the Let Us Give campaign praised the changes in New Zealand and continued to call for Australia to reconsider their gay blood ban rules on donations.

“We urge Australia’s blood authorities to follow New Zealand’s lead as quickly as possible, or risk being seen to maintain a blood collection system that is archaic, inefficient, discriminatory and out-of-step” said Rodney Croome, spokesperson for Let Us Give, at the time.

Praise for the decision for inclusivity in blood donation

Dr Jo Pink, the Chief Medical Officer of Lifeblood praised the move citing the potential for thousands more donations to be received in the future.

“We now anticipate an extra 24,000 donors and 95,000 extra donations of plasma to be made each year.”

“We know the current donation rules have been very difficult for many people in the LGBTQIA+ community,” she said.

The removal of questions based on gender used when screening potential blood and platelet donors are set to be removed in 2026 when they launch their new questionnaires, providing a set of questions that neutral irrespective of gender or sexuality.

Changes to the question will allow monogamous gay men as questions will switch from asking men if they have had sex with men in the three months prior and will instead simply ask all participants if they have engaged in anal sex with any new partners in the previous three months.

People taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) will not be eligible to donate plasma, however not blood.

Alex Greenwich, Member for Sydney, who has long advocated for the change welcomed the news today.

“About bloody time! Gay and Bisexual men have some of this highest levels of sexual health practice and literacy, and I look forward to joining gay and bisexual men across Sydney and Australia in donating blood.”