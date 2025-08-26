Beau Lamarre-Condon Will Enter Not Guilty Plea For Alleged Double Murder of Jesse Baird & Luke Davies

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon will enter a plea of not guilty to the charges of the alleged double murder of Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies.

At John Maddison Tower Local Court this morning, Lamarre-Condon’s lawyer Benjamin Archibald told a court his client would plead not guilty. Lamarre-Condon did not appear, but is expected to appear in court later today to formally enter the plea.

Charges of domestic violence-related murder

Lamarre-Condon, 29, was first arrested in February 2024 and charged with two counts of murder after the couple were reported missing. Their bodies were discovered several days later at a rural property near Goulburn.

The original counts were upgraded to two charges of domestic violence-related murder, along with an additional charge of aggravated break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Allegations of premeditated killings

Police allege Lamarre-Condon fatally shot Baird and Davies at Baird’s Paddington terrace on 19 February, using his NSW Police service weapon. It is alleged that the bodies were placed in surfboard bags and transported to Bungonia, where they were later recovered.

Investigators allege the killings were premeditated, pointing to months of “predatory behaviour” by Lamarre-Condon towards Baird, with Davies killed as a result of being with him at the time.

Timeline of court proceedings

Since his arrest, Lamarre-Condon has made several appearances in court:

February 2024: Arrested and charged following the discovery of the bodies.

August 2024: Appeared via video link as the charges were formally upgraded to domestic violence-related murder.

November 2024: Proceedings were adjourned for 12 weeks after a change in legal representation to Legal Aid and an application for a forensic psychiatric assessment.

March 2025: Court heard that a psychiatrist had completed their report, which was made available to both prosecution and defence.

Issues raised in the case so far

Lamarre-Condon’s lawyers have sought psychiatric reports to guide their defence, raising the possibility of mental health arguments. Court dates have been repeatedly delayed, with magistrates granting adjournments to allow time for assessments and for Legal Aid to prepare.

There have also been reports Lamarre-Condon attempted to strike paid media deals from prison, offering family interviews in exchange for money.

What happens next

Today’s plea marks a significant turning point in the case. With a not guilty plea being entered, the matter will proceed to trial before the Supreme Court, where a jury would be empanelled.

The case continues to attract national attention, with advocates highlighting the alleged murders as a devastating example of intimate partner violence in Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community.