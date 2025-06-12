Beau Lamarre-Condon Is Allegedly Attempting to Sell His Story from Jail

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, currently awaiting trial for the alleged murders of his ex-partner Jesse Baird and Baird’s boyfriend Luke Davies, has reportedly attempted to broker paid media interviews from behind bars.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Lamarre-Condon used an intermediary to offer exclusive interviews involving his mother, with the condition that he could participate via weekend video calls from prison.

An anonymous source told the Telegraph, “He is offering an interview with his mother, which can only occur on weekends, as that is when he (Lamarre-Condon) can join them via an AVL (audio visual link) from jail.”

A police source also said Lamarre-Condon is “upset” by the way media is portraying him, particularly outlets using the recent court sketch of him from Sydney Downing Centre Local Court.

“He has been particularly upset by the media repeatedly using the court image of him,” a police source said. “He just craves attention.”

Corrective Services NSW emphasised their policy of not facilitating media interviews with inmates.

A Corrective Services NSW spokesperson said in a statement to the Telegraph that they “cannot comment on the circumstances of individual inmates due to privacy legislation”, but do not approve interviews “between inmates and the media to prevent victims and their loved ones from being further traumatised”.

Lamarre-Condon has been in custody at Long Bay Jail’s high-risk wing for over 16 months.

He is facing two counts of murder and one charge of breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, and at time of publishing is yet to enter any pleas.

Heartbreaking details emerge as trial approaches

As the trial approaches, friends of Jesse Baird revealed to the Daily Mail that the presenter had secured his dream job as producer on reality series The Real Housewives of Sydney, shortly before his death.

“He had just signed on in January,” said Jesse’s friend and former colleague Craig Bennett. “He was ever so excited about it because he loved the show.’

“Jesse was great on camera, but also an accomplished producer, and he was immeasurably excited about this new frontier on Housewives,” said Bennett. “He never got to see that dream realised. He would have gone a long way in reality television.”

Lamarre-Condon due back in the Downing Centre Local Court on June 17.

The LGBTQIA+ community and the public continue to mourn the loss of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, remembering them for their vibrant lives and contributions.