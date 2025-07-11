Transgender Victoria Opens Trans Visibility Award Nominations For Trans Month 2025

Transgender Victoria have this week opened nominations for the 2025 Trans Visibility Awards.

The awards will form part of the upcoming Trans Month celebrations in November.

Community members will have five weeks to submit their nominations before the awards month launches later this year.

Transgender Victoria Prepares for Pride Month

Transgender Victoria are set to launch another month of celebrations, entertainment, education and remembrance for Trans Month this November.

The month will include Trans Awareness Week from November 13 – 19, which precedes the annual Trans Day of Remembrance that takes place on November 20 every year.

“On November 20, we hold a day of gathering, togetherness, and community solidarity. We remember those we’ve lost, celebrate our strength in the face of adversity, and commit to fighting transphobia to create a better, safer, and more inclusive world for everyone” Transgender Victoria say on their website.

The calendar of events for Trans Month lists twenty events across November for the community to engage, celebrate and remember together.

This will include morning teas, book clubs, roller derby, discussion panels and many more events.

However the month kicks off on November 1 with the Transgender Victoria Gender Reveal Gala.

Attendees are invited to “dress to the nines and revel in everything that brings you gender euphoria, as we enjoy drinks and canapés, live performances, and the presentation of our inaugural Trans Visibility Awards.”

This week Transgender Victoria have opened nominations for the awards as they encourage the community to come together to celebrate and highlight their achievements as a community.