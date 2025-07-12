Make A Scene: Queensland Museum Is Celebrating LGBTQIA+ Fashion And Club Culture From The 90’s

The Queensland Museum is celebrating queer fashion and club culture in a brand new exhibition opening this September.

As Queensland marks the 35th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the state, the exhibition will reflect on the brighter side of life during those darker days.

Queensland Museum is bringing the 90’s back

The 90’s saw the decriminalisation of homosexuality and the end of the Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen era in Queensland.

Whilst we certainly weren’t out of the woods yet, it was still a time to celebrate.

LGBTQIA+ venues like The Sportsman Hotel, The Beat Megaclub and The Wickham provided a safe haven for our community, places to celebrate and shine together in Brisbane as the community unified.

These were important times in our states history and the Queensland Museum is set to explore these through the lense of fashion and club culture in their newest exhibition, Make A Scene.

“Featuring extraordinary pieces from the museum’s costume and fashion collections, Make a Scene will reveal untold stories of Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ communities and illuminate key moments from this period of Brisbane’s history” they said in a statement.

“Exploring a diverse range of dress codes expressing LGBTQIA+ identity of the early 1990s, the exhibition will also highlight the works of two distinctly different, yet indelibly intertwined Brisbane-based labels that represent a new queer youth culture crystallising in Queensland at the time – Mark Wilson’s Hairy Dog, and Kenn Bushby and Chrissy Feld’s glamourpussy” they said.

“Journey back to the 90s dance floor through fashion, objects and lived experiences generously shared by community, artists, designers and cultural institutions from Brisbane and beyond. The scene is set.”

The exhibition will open just in time for Brisbane Pride Month as it launches on September 5 at the Queensland Museum.

Make A Scene is a free event, some come along, step back in time and relive the best and brightest of the 90’s in Brisbane.