Brisbane Celebrates International Non-Binary Day This September

Brisbane is set for another exciting and inclusive day of celebrations for international non-binary day this year.

Event organisers are excited to see the community come together for their 8th year of celebrations, taking place this September, just in time for Brisbane Pride Month.

International Non-Binary Day Celebration Meanjin/Brisbane

The International Non-Binary Day Celebrations for Meanjin/Brisbane will return on September 6 with a range of activities and entertainment for the non-binary community, friends and allies to participate in.

Taking place in the Jagera Community Hall in South Brisbane from 2pm til 10pm the event will include markets, workshops, performances and more in this welcoming all ages event.

“International non-binary day is back for another year!! An event created by non-binary folks for non-binary folks” Brody Hayes, one of the event organisers told The Star Observer.

“Coming into our 9th year of celebrating our community, we are thrilled to create this pressure free space with 35+ non binary creatives selling their products at our markets” they said.

“We have folks selling bracelets, crochet gifts, stickers and other cool stuff. Our performance space is back with drag and burlesque performances, open mic, a fashion parade, queerioke, poetry and local band the Soft C*nts headlining at 8pm (please note the 8pm slot is 18+).”

Brody and the other event organisers are excited at the range of community focussed events that focus on bringing people together and offering something for everyone on the day.

“For the first time we are also having workshops being run throughout the day with a zine making workshop, speed friending to allow those coming to the event alone or just wanting to meet some new pals and a workshop on the Sex Ed you didn’t get, run by a non-binary social worker. We will also low sensory spaces with board games and craft activities, Sir Snagula cooking up a storm and lots of non-binary joy!!”

The whole day is free of charge for anyone to attend, however organisers always welcome donations to help with the costs of running the event every year.

“The event is family friendly (except for the 8pm performance slot) and is free for our non-binary pals but donations are always welcome!” Brody says.

“Supporters and Allies can also join but we ask if you can, to provide a donation to allow us to keep the event going.”

International Non-Binary people’s day celebration is on the 6th of September at Jagera Community Hall starting at 2pm and running until 10pm.

See below for the full schedule of events for the day.