International Non-Binary People's Day 2024 Author Chat

Brisbane Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
July 7, 2024
International Non-Binary People’s Day 2024 Author Chat
Image: Image: Supplied

Not deterred by a bus to the facade just last week, beloved Meanjin bookshop Shelf Lovers is collaborating with INDB Meanjin to host authors A.K. Mulford, Aiden Demmers and Kris Kneen in conversation with Rae White for International Non-Binary People’s Day.

To help celebrate the non-binary community, this free event will include a panel discussion, and an opportunity to meet and chat with the authors, who will also be signing books (BYO or purchase on the day).

When: July 24, 2024, 11am – 1pm
Where: Shelf Lovers, 1 Dickson Street, Wooloowin
Tickets: Free! Spaces limited so booking strongly encouraged
Accessibility: Shelf Lovers is accessible by a small ramp.

