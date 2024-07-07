International Non-Binary People’s Day 2024 Author Chat

Not deterred by a bus to the facade just last week, beloved Meanjin bookshop Shelf Lovers is collaborating with INDB Meanjin to host authors A.K. Mulford, Aiden Demmers and Kris Kneen in conversation with Rae White for International Non-Binary People’s Day.

To help celebrate the non-binary community, this free event will include a panel discussion, and an opportunity to meet and chat with the authors, who will also be signing books (BYO or purchase on the day).

When: July 24, 2024, 11am – 1pm

Where: Shelf Lovers, 1 Dickson Street, Wooloowin

Tickets: Free! Spaces limited so booking strongly encouraged

Accessibility: Shelf Lovers is accessible by a small ramp.