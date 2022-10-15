—

Packed to the Rafters actor, Hugh Sheridan recently revealed that they were married to a fellow entertainment industry figure for the past nine years.

Sheridan who uses they/them pronouns spoke on Jessica Rowe’s Big Talk Show and revealed the secret wedding took place on 11th July 2011. Despite not revealing the star, the pair managed to keep the nuptials on the down low for almost a decade.

“I can’t say their name because they were in the same industry, so. Couldn’t really be specific about that, but I was married,” Sheridan said.

Advertisement

People Are Entitled To Privacy

Sheridan went on to explain why they kept the marriage secret from the public, disclosing it only to friends and family, saying that they “think privacy is personal and I think most people should be entitled to it.”

“I was finding increasingly, if you don’t speak out about your private life, people can assume that you’re ashamed or that you’ve got some sort of an agenda or that you are denying other people their self-expression by not talking about it.”

Advertisement

“I’ve gotta get married a few more times,” Sheridan joked.

“There’s plenty more engagements to come, and I am definitely single. I can confirm that right now.”

Broken Engagament

The actor was close to tying the knot with their ex-Kurt Roberts but announced in November that the engagement was off. This announcement came after an eight-month relationship.

“I didn’t think it would be right to not say ‘Happy Birthday’ to an amazing and caring human, but also not be false cause whether it’s right or wrong; transparency is what I promised you all,” they wrote.

“For now we didn’t make it, but we tried very, very hard, I’m so sorry for us that it wasn’t easy and I’m sorry for the added pressure.”