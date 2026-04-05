Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell Shuts Down Claims He Used Homophobic Slurs

Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell has rejected claims he used homophobic language during a heated confrontation with a beachgoer outside his Florida home, after a video of the incident sparked widespread criticism.

Initial reports suggested Littrell had used a homophobic slur during a March 22 altercation with a man identified as Kyle Gallagher in Walton County, Florida.

Clips circulating online appeared to capture the singer saying, “You want to be gay?” with many allegedly he also said “Want to be a f*****?”, prompting backlash and concern among fans.

Brian Littrell denies claims of homophobic language

However, the situation quickly shifted after Littrell himself submitted the full video to police as part of an attempt to press battery charges against Gallagher.

Prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue charges, citing a “lack of criminal intent”, and the footage later became public.

The uncensored video, later obtained by media outlets, appeared to show that while the Backstreet Boys member did use the word “gay” during the argument, he did not use a homophobic slur as initially reported.

The footage reportedly shows Littrell saying “You want to be gay?” and calling the man a “p***y”, with both men also accusing each other of being “gay” during the heated exchange.

Brian Littrell DOES NOT use homophobic slur. New video shows him saying, “You wanna be gay? You wanna be a pu**y?” pic.twitter.com/ZjPaFHH98V — Robbie Harvey (@therobbieharvey) April 2, 2026

Littrell’s legal team strongly denied the allegations, issuing a statement defending the singer and criticising the claims.

“The claim that Mr Littrell used a homophobic slur is false. The full video of the encounter shows unequivocally that no such language was used. Sexual orientation played no role in this incident, and any suggestion otherwise is knowingly false.”

The statement also addressed the initial reasons surrounding the altercation.

“Mr Littrell and his family purchased what they saw as their dream home, only to discover an ongoing pattern of trespassing and harassment targeting private property owners along their and their neighbors’ stretch of beach.”

“These actions are not about public access, public beaches exist on both sides of the neighborhood and remain open and uncrowded. Instead, certain individuals appear intent on challenging the very concept of private property rights. It is deeply troubling that these incidents have been allowed to escalate due to a lack of enforcement by the local Sheriff’s office. Homeowners are entitled to safety and privacy on their own property, and Mr Littrell is no exception.”

Police ultimately determined neither party had criminal intent and no charges were filed.

The controversy has placed Littrell back in the spotlight after previously drawing attention for his political views, including support for US president Donald Trump and alleged links to far-right conspiracy communities.

Though the full video appears to debunk claims of a homophobic slur, the confrontation and his use of the word “gay” during the exchange continues to draw scrutiny as the fallout unfolds.