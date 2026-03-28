Luke Evans Stuns Fans In Rocky Horror Stage Debut

Luke Evans is turning up the heat ahead of his Broadway debut, with newly released images of the openly gay actor in fishnets, corset and stilettos sending fans into a frenzy.

The Welsh star will take on the iconic role of Dr Frank-N-Furter in a new revival of The Rocky Horror Show at Studio 54, marking a major milestone in Evans’ career and a full circle moment for the performer, who has long been open about his love of theatre.

Luke Evans stuns as Frank-N-Furter

Fresh photography released this weekend shows Evans in a sultry reimagining of the character, leaning into the seductive and gender bending energy that made the role famous.

The images, featuring fishnets, dramatic heels and a corseted silhouette, have quickly gone viral, with fans praising the actor’s confident, sexy take on the legendary character.

“Frank can be flamboyant and feminine, slinky and sultry, but there’s a menace to him,” Evans told Vogue. “I want him to feel attractive in many, many different ways so that men and women can look at him and go, Hmmm.”

Evans, who publicly came out early in his career and has remained proudly open about his sexuality, has often spoken about the importance of visibility in entertainment.

His casting as Frank-N-Furter, one of musical theatre’s most flamboyant and queer roles, has been widely celebrated by LGBTQIA+ fans.

The 46 year old actor, known for roles in Beauty and the Beast, The Hobbit trilogy and Nine Perfect Strangers, described the Broadway opportunity as a long-held dream.

“If you come from theater, you know everyone’s dream really is to do Broadway at least once. I finally got my moment in the most insane role I could ever imagine doing! I’m having more fun than I probably should be having in rehearsals. It’s amazing and this character is crazy,” Evans said.

The role also connects back to the beginning of Evans’ career. As a teenager, he performed Sweet Transvestite at a showcase to impress agents.

“We had to choose a song from a show that was sort of ‘in your face’, something that would really catch the eye, the attention of the agents in the audience,” he said.

“And I just went ‘well, there’s this song called Sweet Transvestite’, which really is punchy and powerful and epic so that was my first introduction [to the musical].”

Evans added: “I knew the song, I wasn’t really aware of the show as much,” before recalling seeing the production in London. “But then I remember all over Soho and all over the West End, there used to be these theatres where people used to come and see the show and participate as they do with the film, so I’ve seen it many times since.

“And now I’m playing it for real on Broadway.”

Fans who attended opening night however are not just praising his looks, but also his stellar performance in the iconic role.

If you had any doubts about Luke Evans taking on the role of Frank-N-Furter in ‘The Rocky Horror Show’…..throw them in the trash. He’s phenomenal 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8bCVVhPFAc — Robby Lerman (@RobbyLerman) March 27, 2026

However there was also plenty of attention for his outfit on the night that left little to the imagination…