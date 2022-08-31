—

Luke Evan is not one to shy away from some PDA with his rumoured new boyfriend Spanish graphic designer and project manager Fran Tomas.

The 43-year-old star of Beauty and the Beast and Tomas have reportedly been dating for a year, after they met in Australia in 2021. Evans was in Australia that year, filming the series Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman.

Advertisement

Couple Share Photos On Instagram

In recent months they went on a skiing holiday with friends Phillip Schofield and Kelly Hoppen to France.

Last week, paparazzi snapped the pair, dressed in nothing but speedos in Ibiza. Though Evans has not publicly confirmed the relationship, the couple have shared photos with each other as well as with their friends on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRAN TOMAS (@frantomasr)

The couple swam in the sea, and cozied up to each other on the beach, not afraid of a very public PDA, as the paparazzi clicked away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Evans had earlier said that he would like to be a father. “I thought about it many times and as I get older I’m thinking maybe I should get on and do it. I don’t want to be an old dad . . . but I would like to be a dad,” he had said.

Evans Said He Loved Australia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Evans had spent four and a half months in Byron Bay in 2021, during the filming of Nine Perfect Strangers. He told Kyle and Jackie O that he had enjoyed his time and “would move to Australia tomorrow”, admitting that he had “shed a tear” on the plane home.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

“At night for the first three weeks I couldn’t sleep there’d be every animal, every noise, scratching everything. I did see a huntsman one day, the size of my face, and as you walk towards it, they sort of bend back ready to pounce on you, so you know to walk away, and they go so fast,” Evans had said.

Shirtless Luke Evans packs on the PDA with his graphic designer beau Fran Tomas as they enjoy a relaxing beach day in Ibiza https://t.co/cRkIpf21X2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 25, 2022

Evans was earlier dating art director Rafael Olarra and the couple split in January 2021. Evans met Fran a few months later.





