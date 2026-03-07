Alan Cumming and Bowen Yang Help Launch LGBTQ Filmmakers Foundation

A group of prominent queer creatives has launched a new initiative aimed at supporting emerging LGBTQ+ filmmakers at a time when representation in Hollywood is facing renewed pressure.

The organisation, called the Necessary Foundation, has been established by bisexual icon Alan Cumming, comedian and actor Bowen Yang, producer Lena Waithe and writer Adam Goldman. The non-profit aims to provide funding, mentorship and industry access to early career LGBTQ+ filmmakers seeking to break into film and television.

The launch comes amid growing concern about declining diversity initiatives within the US entertainment industry and the potential impact this could have on queer storytelling.

Alan Cumming leads support network for LGBTQ filmmakers

The Necessary Foundation will award annual grants of US$20,000 to selected LGBTQ filmmakers to help create pilot episodes, short films or other proof-of-concept projects.

Recipients will also gain access to mentorship from established industry professionals including John Cameron Mitchell, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Indya Moore, Craig Johnson, Jeremy S. Bloom, Dahvi Waller, Jaclyn Moore and Alan Poul.

Additional support will include festival submission fees, networking opportunities and screenings in major film hubs such as New York and Los Angeles.

Speaking about the initiative, Bowen Yang emphasised the importance of providing opportunity for emerging creatives.

“Queer filmmakers don’t need permission, but they do need opportunity. That’s what the Necessary Foundation is building. I’m so honoured to be a part of supporting new artists at the starting line,” Yang said.

Alan Cumming, known for roles in film, television and theatre as well as his long standing LGBTQ advocacy, warned that representation could diminish without active support.

“This really is a crisis. If we don’t act now to support young queer and trans filmmakers, LGBT+ people will disappear from American film and television screens. It’s as simple as that.”

Academy Award winning producer Lena Waithe also expressed enthusiasm for the project’s collaborative focus.

“Right now we need to lift each other up. Writers and storytellers need our support. I’m always happy to lend it. I’m excited about what this organisation will become.”

The foundation’s advisory board includes filmmaker Lilly Wachowski, producer Bruce Cohen, writer Andrea Lawlor and producer Richard Konigsburg.

Representation concerns remain

The initiative arrives as industry data suggests LGBTQ visibility in major studio films may be shrinking.

According to GLAAD’s most recent Studio Responsibility Report, only 59 of the 250 films released by major distributors in 2024 included an LGBTQ character, representing 23.6 per cent of releases and a drop from the previous year.

Executive director Adam Goldman says the foundation hopes to counter that trend.

“There is, in this moment, enormous political pressure to delete queer people from American media, and that includes young filmmakers who are being shut out of the industry,” Goldman said. “That pressure is working. Now it’s time to push back.”

You can find out more information about the foundation and even submit a donation via their official website.