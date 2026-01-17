Michael Rapaport Under Fire Over ‘Homophobic’ Comments On The Traitors

Controversial actor Michael Rapaport has come under fire over what his fellow competitors have deemed as homophobic comments on The Traitors this week.

Rapaport copped backlash both on screen during the shows round table and from fans online.

It’s not the first time the actor has drawn attention for his views with many protesting his inclusion in the current cast.

Michael Rapaport Vs Colton Underwood On The Traitors US

The inclusion of Michael Rapaport on season four of The Traitors US was met with much criticism when the cast was announced.

Fans online responded to his casting strongly following his previous controversies.

Putting michael fucking disgusting ass rapaport on #TraitorsUS was one of the worst decisions ever made. Fuck that guy. pic.twitter.com/BfMI7vFyJK — mars (@imaginarysoulm8) January 11, 2026

Rapaport who famously appeared on the hit television shows Boston Public, Atypical and many more has been labelled as Pro-Israel and a Zionist in the last few years over public comments he has made.

He has created videos criticising calls for a ceasefire over the Gaza conflict resulting in protests at his comedy shows where he was continuously labelled as a zionist.

Most recently he appeared on a podcast telling the Jewish community that “the cavalry ain’t coming” to save them.

He has previously been involved in several other high profile public spats with celebrities and has been accused of racism, misogyny and more.

Straight out of the gate Michael Rapaport lived up to his loud and abrasive nature on The Traitors, drawing criticism for his very forward and direct behaviour in the first episode.

However it was during a heated round table discussion on The Traitors this week that everyone had clearly had enough of his antics.

The drama centred around Rapaport and openly gay contestant Colton Underwood.

Underwood famously appeared on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and his own season of The Bachelor however following his appearances on the franchise he later came out as gay.

Believing Colton to be one of The Traitors on the show Rapaport called him “Conniving, commiserating Colton. Nobody in this room would be better at holding a secret than you.”

Underwood and fellow contestants took the tone and comments to imply that he was secretive because he was not openly gay until later in life.

“There it is. You think it was fun for 29 years of my life?” Underwood fired back at him.

However Rapaport doubled down on his comments asserting that it had “nothing to do with it”, before adding, “I think you came into this game loving the idea of being a Traitor.”

This season features plenty of LGBTQIA+ players and fellow gay contestant Johnny Weir was one of those quick to jump to the defence of Colton.

“You can’t blame somebody being forced into a closet for the majority of their life” he said.

Rapaport however was adamant “I’m not talking about closets!”

“His behaviour is of a Traitor. His behaviour is secretive, it’s conniving, it’s chirping, it’s commiserating, it’s cowardly.”

The rest of the cast swiftly voted Rapaport out of the game, with Colton admitting that the actors behaviour had become offensive.

“I’m typically pretty good at separating game and not playing super emotional, but Michael is now at the point where it’s become offensive to a few of us. And that doesn’t keep you around very long. This might be the straw that broke the camel’s back” he said afterwards.

A remorseful Rapaport was adamant in his exit interview that he had been misunderstood, however still apologised for his words which he posted alongside the video on Instagram.

“It sucks, but I felt backed into a corner, and I tried to fight my way out of it. Maybe I fought too hard. I meant what I meant within the context of the game. It had nothing to do with his sexuality” he said.

“I really sincerely apologise if I offended Colton or anybody in the house. That absolutely wasn’t the intention.”

“I’m a fan of the game, I played hard, and I played a good game, except for when it went a little too far which sucks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rapaport (@michaelrapaport)

However fans online weren’t having any of it as they jumped to condemn his words and actions.

Michael Rapaport proving he was a pos with a homophobic rant means that we all knew exactly who he was this whole time #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/nHpGzZhZpa — John ❤️‍🔥 (@not_johnathon) January 16, 2026

Girl Rapaport is so FAWKING annoying – transphobic (the they/them tweets from earlier)

– misogynistic

– zionist

– decaying

– playground reads (“traitor doo-doo”) I’m glad Monet and Yam Yam read his ass… GET HIM OUT OF MY CASTLE!!#TheTraitors#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/wkkt1MgJAO — wil justice 🪩✨️ (@wiljustice921) January 10, 2026

When you cast a known bigot on your show you can’t claim to be surprised when they act bigoted. Peacock was irresponsible in casting Michael Rappaport and put the rest of their cast in danger. It’s unfair they had to put their game on pause to correct this mistake #TheTraitorsUS — Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) January 16, 2026

I knew Michael Rapaport was a bigot and a hateful person, but I had no idea he was this obnoxious and annoying even when he isn’t celebrating the killing of Palestinian babies like holy shit shut UPPPP #theTraitorsUS — Heather (@perksofbeingHC) January 9, 2026

And with that Michael Rapaport is gone! And Goodness Knooooooowwssss! #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/cVWvZec1WY — Rene (@eclecticeric93) January 16, 2026

