Flickerfest Celebrates The Evolution of LGBTQ+ Short Film In 2026

As Flickerfest prepares for its landmark 35th year, one of the festival’s most beloved programs is quietly marking a milestone of its own. Rainbow Shorts, Flickerfest’s dedicated LGBTQIA+ program, returns for its ninth year — and, according to program curator Craig Boreham, the stories just keep getting richer.

“The big thing I have noticed over almost a decade of Rainbow Shorts is really in the evolution of our storytelling itself,” Boreham says. “Filmmakers have moved beyond a lot of tropes of the past that have inhabited queer cinema.”

In 2026, Flickerfest will screen more than 200 shorts across its programs.

For Boreham, Rainbow Shorts is about visibility, but also about the experience of community watching together. “There’s something special about sitting in a cinema with other LGBTQIA+ folk and enjoying queer filmmakers from around the world’s work and sharing our stories together,” he says. “A real sense of community gathering that we don’t often get day to day.”

In a cultural moment where queer stories are still too often marginalised, a dedicated program like Rainbow Shorts offers something rare: the chance to see ourselves accurately reflected on screen, without apology or explanation.

This year’s lineup spans comedy, animation and drama, united by what Boreham describes as “a strong sense of how these stories offer a unique perspective within their story worlds.”

The result is a program that feels expansive, playful and emotionally sharp — exactly what audiences have come to expect.

Flickerfest’s 2026 Rainbow Shorts program

Bleat! (Malaysia)

A darkly comic, award-winning short about an elderly Tamil couple facing a spiritual dilemma when their ceremonial goat reveals an unexpected secret.

Sleazy Tiger (Scotland)

A hilariously horny romp starring bisexual icon Alan Cumming.

Two Black Boys in Paradise (UK)

A stunning animated adaptation of Dean Atta’s poem, exploring Black queer love, tenderness and joy.

Casi Septiembre (Spain)

A gentle, sun-drenched drama following a young woman’s messy holiday romance.

“I hope [queer filmgoers] enjoy being in the room together, soaking up some great cinema made by filmmakers from our diverse community and leave inspired,” Boreham says.

Flickerfest is on from January 23 – February 1.