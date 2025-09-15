All The Gay Things That Happened At The 2025 Emmys

If there’s one thing us LGBTQIAs like, it’s quality television programs, so it should come as no surprise that the gays absolutely cleaned up at tonight’s Emmy Awards.

For the second year running, Alan Cumming took home Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for everyone’s new obsession, The Traitors.

The show also won Outstanding Competition Program, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s eight-year winning streak, and claimed another five awards this evening and over the Creative Arts ceremony last weekend.

“It’s a difficult time we live in,” Cumming said on stage. “But it’s so great that our show brings a little bit of joy into this life.”

His outfit featured a pin in the colours of the trans flag from the UK-based charity Not A Phase, a trans-led, grassroots organisation committed to uplifting and improving the lives of trans+ adults.

“I always sort of feel like the platform I’ve got, it’s fun, but I have a duty to speak out for people who are less fortunate than me. Especially right now, as trans people in this country are persecuted,” he told Variety.

Predictably, Hannah Einbinder won Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for her phenomenal performance as Ava Daniels in season 4 of Hacks, which is set to wrap up with it’s final season next year.

The show is the 30-year-old’s first acting gig, and she’s been going above and beyond in her portrayal of the chaotic bisexual writer.

I’m obsessed with Hannah Einbinder’s reaction to her first Emmy win ever pic.twitter.com/UUlwGUPI89 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 15, 2025

Einbinder is no stranger to politics, donning a red Artists4Ceasefire pin on her dress, and used the last few moments of her acceptance speech to declare, “Go Birds, fuck ICE, and free Palestine!”

Speaking to press afterwards, she elaborated on her statement, saying it was an issue very close to her heart.

“I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza, to provide care for pregnant women and for school children to create schools in the refugee camps,” she said.

“I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state.”

Hacks co-star, Megan Stalter, also used the night to draw attention to Palestine, donning a black handbag with the words “CEASEFIRE!” emblazoned across it the red carpet.

Lots of support for the best supporting’s

Another notable award of the night went to Severance star Tramell Tillman, who became the first Black man to win Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

“Thank you to the Academy,” he said. “I am full, I am humbled, I am honoured, and as my mama would say, ‘Wooh! Look at God!'”

Even before the night began, he’d already made history as the first openly gay Black man to be nominated in the supporting actor drama category.

Adolescence’s Erin Doherty won Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, her very first Emmy, and gave girlfriend Sinéad Donnelly a quick peck on the lips before making her way up to the stage.

She thanked her partner at the end of her acceptance speech, saying, “Sinéad, thank you for making me the happiest person in the world. I love you with everything I’ve got.”

Finally, the most heartwarming win of the night went to first-time nominee Jeff Hiller for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as gay choir director, Joel, in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere.

“I feel like I’m going to cry, because for the past 25 years I have been like, ‘World, I want to be an actor!’ And the world was like, ‘Maybe computers,’” he said.

“Thank you to HBO for putting a show about sweaty middle-aged people on the same network as the sexy teens of Euphoria.”