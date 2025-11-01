Glamour UK Responds to JK Rowling Criticism Of Trans Women Cover

UK fashion title Glamour UK has responded to criticism from JK Rowling after choosing nine trans women as its 2025 Women of the Year recipients.

Rowling took to social media, again, to air her criticism of the publication.

However Glamour weren’t having a bar of it.

Glamour UK responds to JK Rowling

The issue, revealed on social media on October 30, features campaigners, musicians, actresses and authors all wearing “Protect the Dolls” shirts, a slogan originating in ballroom culture and widely used among trans women.

The cover honours nine ground breaking trans women, Munroe Bergdorf, Maxine Heron, Taira, Munya, Bel Priestley, Dani St. James, Ceval Omar, Mya Mehmi and Shon Faye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rowling complained “I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier. Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are.”

Glamour UK replied directly to the post with sharp response to the author, “Better luck next year Jo x.”

This is only the second time the magazine has awarded a trans woman in nearly 30 years of its awards.

Rowling herself was one of the honourees in 2005.

Glamour’s cover story highlights these nine trans women’s activism and celebrates positivity amid growing hostility towards trans rights.

When asked what “sisterhood” means to her, Dani St. James, chief executive of Not A Phase said, “We are only going to get through this if we stick together and support one another through this very difficult time, and what is likely to be an even more challenging period ahead.”

“Sisterhood for me is the assurance that I’m able to share that experience with people and get through it.”

Rowling has long taken a publicly anti-trans stance and has backed legal efforts around “sex based rights” particularly, regularly, targeting trans women.

Meanwhile the trans community and allies view the magazine’s move as a boost for visibility and affirmation at a time of increasing pressure on trans lives. Most recently Rowling has spoken out about public comments between herself and Harry Potter star Emma Watson over Watson’s support of trans rights and publicly distancing herself from Rowling.