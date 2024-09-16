Alan Cumming And The Traitors Dominate Drag Race At 2024 Emmy Awards

Alan Cumming and the hit reality show The Traitors have triumphed over RuPaul’s Drag Race, ending a historic streak for host RuPaul.

The addictive and camp reality show has beaten the popular drag competition in not one, but two categories.

Cumming has personally ended an eight year winning streak for Drag Race host RuPaul.

Alan Cumming and The Traitors

Announced ahead of the 2024 awards Alan Cumming was earlier this week awarded Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. The title had previously been held by RuPaul for a staggering eight years in a row.

However RuPaul still maintains his record with an impressive thirteen statues in his collection, cementing himself as the most award black artist in the history of the awards ceremony.

Following his recent win Alan Cumming was on stage at the 2024 awards to accept the trophy as The Traitors successfully took home their second win.

While RuPaul’s Drag Race has taken home the award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program the last two years running, this year that honour went to The Traitors.

Adorned in a gorgeous tartan outfit, whilst proudly displaying a badge featuring the trans flag, Cumming thanked his home country of Scotland .

“I also want to thank Scotland, I owe it everything and it’s such a beautiful costar” he stated as well as thanking fans of the show.

“We are so grateful because we are a new show — and you guys, you know when you like something, you tend to stick to it, which is a good quality — but we appreciate it all the more.”

The Traitors becomes a global sensation

The Traitors became an instant hit when it hit US television screens, spawning international spin-offs incredibly quickly.

Viewers have flocked to watch the program in the UK, Canada and even a short lived two seasons in Australia.

Whilst originally formatted for “every day” contestants, the US version quickly embraced casting former reality television personalities from shows across multiple genres including Big Brother, Survivor and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

This has seen the show feature the likes of Peppermint from Drag Race season nine in the second instalment of the series, while Drag Race season eight winner Bob The Drag Queen is set to appear in the upcoming third season. Meanwhile the Canadian version has featured Canada’s Drag Race star Miss Fiercalicious.

However it is the camp theatrics of host Alan Cumming on the US version that has viewers hooked.

The openly gay actor has embraced the theatrics of the role revealing colourful and dramatic costumes changes whilst revelling in the theatrics of the ‘who dunnit’ game show with looks that leave a lasting impression.