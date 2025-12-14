First Look At Alan Cumming In New Queer Series Tip Toe

Michael James
December 14, 2025
First Look At Alan Cumming In New Queer Series Tip Toe
Image: Image: Channel 4 UK

Channel 4 have released the first look images from Tip Toe, the highly anticipated new drama from Russell T Davies, starring Alan Cumming and David Morrissey.

The sneak peek comes ahead of the much anticipated project, due for release in 2026.

It’s the latest project for Davies, who is well known for his work on this iconic Queer As Folk as well as the more recent gay drama It’s a Sin.

Image: Channel 4 UK

Alan Cumming to star in Tip Toe

Tip Toe is a five part British drama commissioned by Channel 4 in February 2025, written by acclaimed LGBTQ+ creator Russell T Davies and set against the backdrop of Manchester’s Gay Village.

The series follows longstanding neighbours Leo and Clive, whose 15 year coexistence deteriorates into hostile feud as broader societal tensions echo into their personal lives.

“Words become weapons, opinions become radicalised, and gradually, two neighbours become deadly enemies in a tense, suburban thriller which challenges everything we consider to be safe,” the official synopsis states.

Alan Cumming (The Traitors, Glenrothan) stars as Leo, described as “vivid, funny and dynamic”, the owner of a bar called Spit & Polish on Canal Street.

Image: Channel 4 UK

Opposite him, David Morrissey portrays Clive, his “unsmiling and troubled next-door neighbour.”

Image: Channel 4 UK

Discussing the production as filming concluded, Russell T Davies said “We’re in the final days of filming, and I’m so excited for 2026 – this show has some of the finest acting I’ve ever seen, from the most splendid cast, and I can’t wait for it to hit Channel 4.”

The ensemble cast also includes Pooky Quesnel as Clive’s wife Marie, Jackson Connor and Joseph Evans as Clive’s teenage sons, and Elizabeth Berrington as Leo’s best friend Stephanie.

Davies returns to Manchester for the first time since It’s A Sin, reuniting with long-time collaborator Nicola Shindler (Queer as Folk, It’s A Sin) through Quay Street Productions.

