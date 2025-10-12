Alan Carr Hilariously Steals The Show In The Celebrity Traitors UK

The Celebrity Traitors UK has kicked off with a bang and Drag Race judge Alan Carr is stealing the show right out of the gate.

Featuring an incredibly queer cast this season was already set to deliver a stellar season and the first two episodes are proving everyone right.

Warning, spoilers ahead!

Alan Carr shines in the Celebrity Traitors UK

When the cast of The Celebrity Traitors UK was announced Alan Carr was named as one of several openly LGBTQIA+ celebrities to join the show.

Carr is joined by Olympic diver Tom Daley, UK personality Stephen Fry, UK singer Catrina Burns-Temison and journalist and author Clare Balding.

The hit show, which is about to film their third season in Australia has been hugely successful internationally and producers have pulled out all the stops for the latest UK season.

The show features contestants competing in challenges whilst living in a castle and voting to eliminate other contestants who they believe to be the “traitors” who are a small group of their peers secretly selected to vote to “murder” the other contestants each night.

Episode one of The Celebrity Traitors UK saw Alan Carr selected as one of the traitors for the season, Carr was selected alongside fellow queer contestants Stephen Fry and Catrina Burns-Temison.

From the moment Alan Carr appeared on screen his antics have had fans in hysterics with everyone agreeing the Drag Race judge is 100% stealing the show.

Carr is as affable as ever in the new season as he laughs, giggle, blushes and stutters his way through literally every scene in the show.

From the moment he was asked by Claudia Winkleman if he wanted to be a faithful or traitor Alan couldn’t couldn’t contain himself as he giggled and laughed through is response.

And it didn’t stop there, as the first two episodes progressed Alan was hysterical as he sweated at the mention of the traitors and panicked at the thought of his first murder mission.

However viewers were lapping up every moment of it as social media lit up in response to his time on the show.

Starting to think Alan Carr being cast on The Traitors is the best decision in the history of broadcast media #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/7fodlYFhnh — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 9, 2025

Alan Carr being selected as a Traitor, resulting in this legendary image, might be the single greatest thing that has ever happened to me. #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/engmKZGoxP — DAN 🍂 (@__d4nedison) October 8, 2025

Alan Carr being a traitor is, and I’m not being the least bit dramatic, the best thing that’s ever happened to me #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/fpRYtwQDLA — Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) October 8, 2025

“I once watched Alan Carr murder a music icon and then convince everyone it was Ruth Codd with a raspberry marshmallow”#CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/yPXN8HuCzN — kevws (@kevwgs) October 9, 2025

alan carr anytime the word ‘traitor’ is mentioned in the show traitors #CelebrityTraitorsUK #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/SoCjPzGzND — bethany (gogglebox wannabe) (@_beth_underwood) October 9, 2025

Whoever booked Alan Carr for Celebrity Traitors is an absolute genius#CelebrityTraitors #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/3fUhfAU1Uj — Mark (@mrkphllps1) October 9, 2025

The chaos of Alan Carr as a Traitor is already giving me life and my TV highlight of the year. Especially if they keep showing us him stalking the corridors of the castle in darkness like the Hunchback of Notre Dame. #celebritytraitors pic.twitter.com/TYPJDyQfhj — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 8, 2025

Whoever cast Alan Carr on #CelebrityTraitors should win the Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/JRVF1oeJs4 — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) October 9, 2025

With only two episodes of the new season aired viewers are already clamouring to see what happens next with Alan Carr and the rest of the cast.

The Celebrity Traitors UK is available to stream in Australia via the 10play app with new episodes airing weekly.