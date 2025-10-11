Drag Race Stars Rumoured For The Traitors Australia

Hot off the international success of The Traitors, Australia is set to reboot the season and two big Drag Race names are set to appear.

Season three of the Australian version of the hit show is set to be a celebrity edition of the series.

Now the first cast list has been leaked online featuring both a contestant and judge from Drag Race Down Under.

Drag Race Down Under stars set for The Traitors Australia

Unfortunately the first two seasons of The Traitors Australia were not the smash hit they were expected to be.

The show features contestants competing in challenges whilst living in a castle and voting to eliminate contestants who they believe to be the “traitors” who are a small group of the contestants selected to vote to “murder” the other contestants each night.

While international versions have seen great success the first two seasons down under looked set to be the last after lack lustre ratings and a finale of the second season that saw no-one walk away with the cash prize.

Attempting to reinvigorate the series, producers have opted for a celebrity casting of the format, which has worked most effectively internationally.

Recently whilst she was competing on The Amazing Race Celebrity edition, Gretel Killeen, former host of Big Brother, was announced to replace Rodger Corser as the host.

Now this week the rumoured cast list has leaked and it features two huge names from from Drag Race Down Under, Rhys Nicholson and Kween Kong.

Rhys Nicholson would be a huge coup for the show, with a huge profile post Drag Race and a quick wit the comedian is sure to make for great television. It will be a tight turn around for Nicholson if the rumours are true, The Traitors Australia is set to commence filming in New Zealand imminently with Drag Race Down Under Vs The World also rumoured to be filming very soon in Lisbon. Nicholson posted a photo of themself on a plane on Friday evening, so they could well be on the way to filming for The Traitors shortly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhys Nicholson (@rhysnicholson)

Kween Kong would be another score for the program, after appearing on Global All Stars and being nominated for a silver Logie her star has continued to rise. She was even rumoured to be appearing on the most recent I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here season. Kong would make a fierce competitor on this high stakes show and would be sure to keep audiences coming back for me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kween Kong (@kweenkongofficial)

The rest of the cast has some interesting names, including Australian Survivor Vs The World cast member Kirby, and fellow survivor alumni AJ. They join an icon of Australian reality TV history, Cosima De Vito from Australian Idol and two time Big Brother contestant Tully.

The rest of the cast is awash with former Love Island, Bachelor and Real Housewives stars, with John Farnham’s son thrown in the mix for good measure.

The Traitors AustraliaTis set to commence filming this month in New Zealand, but the official cast is yet to be revealed. It is expected to air on Channel 10 in 2026.

You can see the full list of rumoured names below.