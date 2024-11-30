Is Kween Kong Headed To The Celebrity Jungle?

Drag Race Down Under and Global All Stars contestant Kween Kong is rumoured to me making her way to Africa for her next reality TV gig.

As the debut of the eleventh season of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here gets closer rumours of the cast have started to circle.

And our very own history making star is rumoured to make an appearance.

Will Kween Kong be headed to the celebrity jungle?

Every year as the television schedule wraps in Australia talk quickly turns to the following years programming.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here kicks off the annual reality television assault each year and in 2025 the hit program is set to return for its eleventh season.

Hosted once again by Julia Morris and Robert Irwin the program is set to return to the African jungle for another season.

With the launch of the promotional campaign for the season well underway speculation as to which celebrities are set to appear is running rife.

After releasing their latest promotional images and videos for the program they have now launched their first round of clues which have many talking and industry insiders spilling all of the tea.

So far the following clues have been revealed, many of which are a standard set of descriptors for the annual casting selection.

Headline-grabbing Olympian

Star of the Silver Screen

Matinee Idol

Football Strongman

Leading Lady

Sporting Hero

Chart-Topper

Comedy Genius

Pop Culture Icon

Radio Star

Stadium Superstar

Whilst many people have been speculating that the headline-grabbing olympian is likely to be the polarising Olympian break dancer Raygun, there is plenty of speculation about other contestants.

Most notably is whispers from industry insiders that Drag Race star Kween Kong is set to appear.

Posts on the official instagram account have seen reactions from various drag stars and queer celebrities.

In particular Drag Race Down Under season two star Pomara Fifth took a moment to comment on casting speculation simply posting a “looking” emoji in the comments.

Star of the silver screen is a fitting title for Kong who has now made two major television appearances as well as her history making Logie nomination.

In 2023 Kween Kong made history as the first drag performer nominated for a Logie when she was nominated for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent for her time on Drag Race Down Under season two.

Given her growing profile and time on television recently it would be an opportune time for the Drag star to make her next on screen appearance and help profile drag performers to the rest of Australia.

Other celebrities rumoured to appear include Rob Mills who is widely being pointed to as the Matinee Idol and Sam Pang as the Comedy Genius.

Tommy Little, Carrie Bickmore and even Jackie O have all been rumoured to appear with some insiders even speculating that Delta Goodrem or Jessica Mauboy could be set to make an appearance.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here season eleven will premiere on January 19, 2025.