Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Pip Roth Announcement Their Engagement

Natalie Bassingthwaighte has shared the news that she and her girlfriend Pip Roth are officially engaged.

The Rogue Traders shared a beautiful video of the proposal on Instagram over the weekend.

Also helping them share the news online was Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Pip Roth continue their love story

Natalie Bassingthwaighte and girlfriend Pip Roth have been sharing the details of their beautiful relationship as it has blossomed over the years.

Nat first come out in 2023 and faced an unpleasant barrage of negative comments on social media at the time.

She later announced her relationship with Pip Roth, with the pair dating ever since and continuing to share updates of their relationship.

Now the pair are officially ready to tie the knot after Natalie Bassingthwaighte proposed to Pip on a recent trip to the US.

Nat shared a video that begun with a beautiful musical tribute by Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid. While the pair attended his recent show he welcomed them, sharing the news of their engagement before dedicating his rendition of Simply The Best, which he famously sang on the hit show.

The video that followed showed footage of the proposal as Nat got down on one knee for Pip with the glorious Niagara Falls as their backdrop.

Pip happily accepted as the happy couple embraced and shared a passionate kiss together.

The video continues with more footage of the happy couple and Pip showing off her ring from “just a little casual proposal” as she walks with a glowing Nat.

“It was me, I got proposed to, it was me” Pip gushes as the video comes to a close.

Nat also shared a tribute to Pip the day before for her birthday, posting a special message.

“You bring sunshine to everyday . You colour the sky with rainbow possibilities. You have grace, kindness, compassion and a heart that glows! You r smart, funny and super Hot! The birds, the trees ,the earth, the sky, the universe and beyond and ofcourse yours truly are better for you being in it.”