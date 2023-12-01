Natalie Bassingthwaighte Fends Off Hate After Coming Out

Australian singer and actor Natalie Bassingthwaighte has addressed the vicious comments she has received since coming out.

On Thursday, November 30, Bassingthwaighte spoke of the “love” and “hate” that followed a post of herself of her partner Pip Loth on Instagram.

‘With Love Comes Hate’

Posting the series of videos on social media, Bassingthwaighte expressed her gratitude for the positive comments after recently coming out and sharing the of her partner.

“Thank you for all the love and support… it has been so beautiful,” said Bassingthwaighte.

“On the flip side of it, with love comes hate.”

“I don’t understand how people have time to go on people’s pages and comment so viciously and horrifically and intentionally make people feel awful,” she continued.

Bassingthwaighte explained that comments about her family, ex-husband Cameron McGlinchey, her children and girlfriend Loth, will not be accepted on her media channels.

“My team will be looking at the comments and will be blocking anyone who says anything negative about anyone I love,” she said.

‘I Won’t Tolerate It’

Along with comments, Bassingthwaighte also mentioned the harassment from “paparazzi” following herself and her friends.

“I won’t accept paparazzi coming to my door, following my friends, making up stories about us; It’s a load of crap, it’s not acceptable and I want it to stop,” Bassingthwaighte continued.

“We all deserve respect and love because we are all human. We all cry, we all bleed, we all suffer.”

In requesting any comments and harassment to stop, Bassingthwaighte encourages audiences to “be kind” and deflect hate as it is a “slippery slope.”

“Hate just brings more hate. And I don’t have any hate in my life.”

Bassingthwaighte reassured fans that she is okay following the past week’s events, saying “I’m happy, I’m safe, I’m well.”

Coming Out

Last week, Bassingthwaighte came out and spoke on her new relationship after she was threatened by someone planning to out her.

In a November 18 interview with Stellar magazine podcast, Something To Talk About, Bassingthwaighte said, “I am in a beautiful relationship with a woman who makes my heart smile and makes me really happy.”

“I wanted to [come out] in my time when I was ready, and speak my truth when I was ready.”

On Tuesday, November 28, Bassingthwaighte reposted an appreciation post from Loth, expressing the “love and immense joy” the couple have provided each other with.

“I am so incredibly lucky and overwhelmingly grateful for you,” Loth commented.