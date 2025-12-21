Bowen Yang Breaks His Silence Over SNL Departure

Comedian Bowen Yang has officially spoken out about his departure from Saturday Night Live.

The Wicked star is departing the popular program in the middle of the current season.

He told his fans that he is “grateful for every minute” of his time working on the program as the thanked all involved.

Bowen Yang confirms SNL departure

On Saturday it was reported that Bowen Yang would be departing Saturday Night Live in midst of his eighth season of the show.

His departure will follow the special episode hosted by Wicked star Ariana Grande, featuring Cher as the special musical guest.

Yang joined the show back in 2018 as a writer and has gone on to win fans across the globe with his viral skits.

“I loved working at SNL, and most of all i loved the people. i was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile” Yang said on Instagram.

“I’m grateful for every minute of my time there. i learned about myself (bad with wigs). i learned about others (generous, vulnerable, hot). i learned that human error can be nothing but correct. i learned that comedy is mostly logistics and that it will usually fail until it doesn’t, which is the besssst.”

He went on to thank the countless number of people who work with him during his time on the show, naming everyone from writers and performers to crew members who had spent time with him on Saturday Night Live, adding a special thank you to his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande as well.

“Thank you to ari for sending me off in the dreamiest way i could imagine”

“The show doesn’t go on because it’s ready, but shiiiiit, i hope i am” he concluded.

Yangs decision to leave the hit show is not a complete surprise with the actor previously discussing his thoughts about departing.

“I feel the audience is maybe getting sick of me” he told People in an interview earlier this year.

Yang has not revealed what his next career move is following his exit.