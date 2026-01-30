Joel Creasey Departs Nova Drive Show For New National Gig

Gay aussie comedian Joel Creasey has made the major announcement that he is departing his popular radio show.

Nova announced that Creasey would be departing the Ricki-Lee, Tim and Joel Show for a new gig his week.

Now they have revealed he’ll be fronting his own national show on the network.

Joel Creasey goes solo

“I’m doing a Ginger Spice and made the decision to go it solo!” Joel posted to his fans on social media on Friday.

Kicking off in April he’ll be hosting The Joel Creasey Show which will air nationally on the Nova network at lunchtime on weekdays.

“It’s been an utter joy to be a member of the national Drive program for the past five years, and an honour to play a part in such a legacy show” he said of his departure from the popular show with co-hosts Ricki-Lee and Tim Blackwell.

“As someone whose GIG it is to GIGGLE – and share that with our listeners – some of my greatest, bellyaching laughs have been with Tim and Ricki-Lee which I will forever cherish” he said before also thankfully former co-host Kate Ritchie.

“I’m off to the boardroom (*note to self: find out where the boardroom is) for the next little while to concoct something very special” he promised.

While he transitions between programs he also announced he’ll be guest hosting the Nathan, Nat & Shaun show in Perth.

Creasey’s move is part of a major shake up for the network that will see his co-hosts take on the toughest radio competition in the country.

Ricki-Lee and Tim will move from their drive program and are instead taking the reigns of Sydney’s breakfast show.

The move will pitt them against controversial radio duo Kyle and Jackie-O, who recently expanded to the Melbourne market.

The Ricki-Lee, Tim and Joel Show will now be replaced with Fitzy, Wippa & Kate in the competitive drive spot.